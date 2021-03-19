Performance Appraisal Software Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market, Performance Appraisal Software, always mentioned with Performance management software, helps organizations establish employee performance standards and enables managers to evaluate employees’ job performance in relation to these standards. Performance management systems are used to manage employee progress, performance, and development in relation to organizational goals. Companies use performance management software to facilitate meaningful and ongoing discussions between managers and direct reports.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Performance Appraisal Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Performance Appraisal Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback. Many performance management solutions offer organizational planning capabilities that help HR departments ensure certain skill sets are present within the organization and plan for succession contingencies in case of employee departure. Performance management software can be implemented either as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated HR management suite.

Performance Appraisal Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Performance Appraisal Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 59.42% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 17.58%.

USA is now the key developers of Performance Appraisal Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

In 2018, the global Performance Appraisal Software market size was 1150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Performance Appraisal Software report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Performance Appraisal Software Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Performance Appraisal Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

