Prostaglandin Market Growing at High CAGR of 4.8% and Expected to Reach US$ 670 Million by 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Prostaglandin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Prostaglandin Market



This report studies the Prostaglandin market. Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response. Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax.

The global average price of Prostaglandin is in the decreasing trend, from 361.6 USD/Kg in 2012 to 331.1 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Prostaglandin includes Human Prostaglandin and Veterinary Prostaglandin. The proportion of Human Prostaglandin in 2016 is about 82%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Prostaglandin is widely used in Cardiovascular, Digestive, Gynecological and Obstetrical, Ophthalmologic, etc. The most proportion of Prostaglandin is Cardiovascular, and the sales in 2016 is about 410 Kg. The global Prostaglandin market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 670 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Prostaglandin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. This report studies the global market size of Prostaglandin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prostaglandin in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

CEPIA

Johnson Matthey

Pfizer

Cayman Chemical

EMD Millipore

Yonsung Fine Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

Piramal Enterprises

Bio-Techne Corporation

Mironova Labs

Chirogate

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961526-global-prostaglandin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This research report categorizes the global Prostaglandin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Prostaglandin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Human Prostaglandin

Veterinary Prostaglandin



Market size by End User

Cardiovascular

Digestive

Gynecological and Obstetrical

Ophthalmologic

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Prostaglandin market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Prostaglandin market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Prostaglandin companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Prostaglandin submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Kg). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Prostaglandin market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961526-global-prostaglandin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)