SELF-SERVICE BI MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
Global Self-Service BI Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Self-Service BI Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Self-Service BI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Service BI development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Self-Service BI market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
SAS Institute (U.S.)
Tableau Software (U.S.)
MicroStrategy (U.S.)
TIBCO Software (U.S.)
Qlik Technologies (U.S.)
Zoho Corporation (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human resources
Market segment by Application, split into
Fraud and security management
Sales and marketing management
Predictive asset maintenance
Risk and compliance management
Customer engagement and analysis
Supply chain management and procurement
Operations management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Self-Service BI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Self-Service BI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Marketing
1.4.3 Sales
1.4.4 Operations
1.4.5 Finance
1.4.6 Human resources
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fraud and security management
1.5.3 Sales and marketing management
1.5.4 Predictive asset maintenance
1.5.5 Risk and compliance management
1.5.6 Customer engagement and analysis
1.5.7 Supply chain management and procurement
1.5.8 Operations management
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size
2.2 Self-Service BI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Self-Service BI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Self-Service BI Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Self-Service BI Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Self-Service BI Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Self-Service BI Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Self-Service BI Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Self-Service BI Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in China
7.3 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
7.4 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in India
10.3 India Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
10.4 India Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Self-Service BI Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Self-Service BI Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 SAP SE (Germany)
12.4.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.4.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development
12.5 SAS Institute (U.S.)
12.5.1 SAS Institute (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Institute (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAS Institute (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Tableau Software (U.S.)
12.6.1 Tableau Software (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.6.4 Tableau Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tableau Software (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 MicroStrategy (U.S.)
12.7.1 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.7.4 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 TIBCO Software (U.S.)
12.8.1 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.8.4 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Recent Development
12.9 Qlik Technologies (U.S.)
12.9.1 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.9.4 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Recent Development
12.10 Zoho Corporation (U.S.)
12.10.1 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Self-Service BI Introduction
12.10.4 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
Continued….
