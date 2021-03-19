Sinus Irrigation Systems Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2028

Allergies is the most common reason for sinus problems. Another common cause of sinusitis is that of dry nose. Dry nose leads to congestion, thickened mucus and worsened sinusitis. Some of the common causes for excessive mucus formation in the upper respiratory tract include, allergies, infection and excessive heat leading to dry nose, sinusitis and other similar problems. One of the earliest records for the use of sinus irrigation systems is found in the ancient Hindu practice of Ayurveda. It was customary to perform jala-neti daily for maintain nasal hygiene.

Sinus irrigation can effectively relive symptoms of both chronic and acute sinusitis caused by upper respiratory tract infections such as cold and allergic rhinitis. Sinus irrigation systems are used for flushing the nasal cavity to sooth inflamed tissue and remove allergens and mucous. The Neti pot is the most common type of sinus irrigation systems. It relies on gravity and the head position for the rinsing of the sinus cavity. The Neti pot type of sinus irrigation systems have a long spout attached near the bottom with a handle on the other end. A number of squeeze bottle type of sinus irrigation systems are also available. Similarly, bulb syringe type of sinus irrigation systems are available and are popularly used for infants and children. Some of the latest designs of sinus irrigation systems are motorized and are driven either by electricity or may be battery powered.

However there are a number of precautions that is required during the use of sinus irrigation systems. For an instance, the water used for sinus irrigation must be distilled, sterile or boiled. Another important factor that may negatively impact the use of sinus irrigation systems is not properly cleaning the device regularly. Unsafe water and unclean pots and devices may lead to increasing infections and result in worsening the sinusitis symptoms.

Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Sinus Irrigation Systems market witnessing the maximum growth in near future owing to increase in patient pool globally. The increased number of allergy cases and the rise in flu and common cold are the major drivers for the growth of the sinus irrigation systems. Low cost and easy portability of Sinus Irrigation Systems make it most suitable to be used in homecare settings. The availability of electric units that make it easier to use in clinics as well as home setting further allows the market to have potential growth during the forecast period.

Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of product, Sinus Irrigation Systems market can be segmented as:

Manual Sinus Irrigation Systems Neti Pots Squeeze Bottles Bulb Syringes

Electric Sinus Irrigation Systems

Battery Powered Sinus Irrigation Systems

On the basis of the end user, the Sinus Irrigation Systems market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

ENT clinics

Homecare Settings

Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Overview

Global Sinus Irrigation Systems market is expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period. Sinus Irrigation Systems is expected to gain high demand in forecast periods due to increasing in patient pool. The increasing patient pool worldwide is mainly due to rising cases of allergy related inflammation and sinus issues that is driving the growth of global Sinus Irrigation Systems market. However the risk of infections is high and may overall hinder the growth of the Sinus Irrigation Systems market.

Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, Sinus Irrigation Systems market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for Sinus Irrigation Systems market due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are top revenue contributing courtiers in Western Europe. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan Sinus Irrigation Systems market is expected to expand at fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing local players and fast and increasing adoption of sinus irrigation practice. China is the one of the important revenue contributing country in global Sinus Irrigation Systems market due to the availability of cost-effective Sinus Irrigation Systems and large patient pool in the region.

Sinus Irrigation Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global Sinus Irrigation Systems market identify across the value chain are Neilmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medtronic Plc., Air Liquide Medical Systems, Medstar Co. Ltd., Sinh2ox Health & Care, Heal Force, Bremed Ltd., CHAMMED, RhinoSystem, Inc., WelbuTech, among others.