Small Animal Imaging Market Share Overview, Size, Sales Revenue, Emerging Trends, Challenges, Competitive Landscape by Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Small animal imaging is a technique for imaging biological and molecular processes in the small animals using imaging modalities and reagents. This technique can provide valuable information in the preclinical stage or phase I stage of clinical trials. The increase in research funding, rising demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and technological developments drive the growth of global small animal imaging market.

Moreover, the rising gene expression studies, increasing drug development activities and increasing government initiatives for research are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Federal Funding for Biomedical and Related Life Sciences Research, 84% of the National Health Institutes (NIH) funding is distributed through 60,000 researchers to conduct various research and developments in life science sector. Additionally, according to (FASEB), NIH required a minimum of USD 35.0 billion for life science researches for the year 2017.

Despite the drivers, stringent government regulations regarding animal usage in experiments, the high cost of installation and operation of imaging devices may hamper the growth of global small animal imaging market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global small animal imaging market are.

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)

MILabs B.V. (Netherlands)

MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.)

Aspect Imaging (Israel)

LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.)

Trifoil Imaging (U.S.)

and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany).

Segmentation

The global small animal imaging market is segmented on the basis of the modality and reagents.

On the basis of the modality, the market is classified into optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, photoacoustic imaging systems, and Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) systems.

On the basis of reagent, the market is segmented as optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. The optical imaging reagents are further segmented as bioluminescent imaging reagents and fluorescent imaging reagents. The bioluminescent imaging reagents are further segmented into luciferins, pro-luciferins, coelenterazine, and other bioluminescent imaging reagents.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is likely to dominate the global small animal imaging market during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing investments by clinical research organizations in pre-clinical studies, increasing government funding’s in research activities and increasing number of pharmaceutical and research-based organizations. Europe is the second largest market in the global small animal imaging market. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies and growing number of research organizations for diagnosis of diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D and growing number of translational research activities. The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and low government support. In this region, the Middle East holds the largest market owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure

