Smart Power Distribution System Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023
Market Overview
The emerging energy crunch owing to the depletion of fossil fuels is expected to culminate in the implementation of smart systems to control the transmission and distribution of power. The global smart power distribution system market is expected to expand in size at 14% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). This is further facilitated by supportive government policies mandating the construction of smart grids and other devices.
Developments in grid infrastructure, inclination towards renewable energy sources, and awareness among consumers into adopting measures to reduce the carbon footprint are other factors which can influence the market growth. Increasing consumer approval for smart meters in lieu of betterment of cities is likely to spur the smart power distribution system market size to USD 43.58 billion till 2023. Advances in automation coupled with temperate climatic conditions faced by countries such as Japan and the U.S. can open up opportunities for market expansion in the forthcoming years.
Key Players
General Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), and others are prominent players profiled in the smart power distribution system market report. Strategies employed by them to stay ahead in the race coupled with the latest developments will be highlighted in the report.
Segmentation
The Smart Power Distribution System Market is segmented by component and application. By component, the market comprises hardware, software, and services. Hardware is further segmented into sensors, AMI meters, programmable logic controller (PLC), protection and control relays, and others. Software is segmented into advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid communication, smart grid distribution and management, substation automation, billing information system, and others. Similarly, the services segment encompasses deployment & integration, maintenance, and consultant. Major market applications include industrial, commercial, and residential.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the smart power distribution system market covers the latest trends across four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Among the regions, North America is forecasted to dominate the market till the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to countries adopting the latest technologies to tackle power outage situations. Europe, on the other hand, is touted to grow at a rapid clip owing to sustainability goals to reduce their carbon footprint on a mass scale.
Research Methodology
Market Research Future offers a comprehensive coverage of the smart power distribution system market. Our research model includes the in-depth study of every parameter that affects the smart power distribution system market which allows insight into the nuances of the market. Primary & secondary methods of data collection have been extensively utilized and include primary interviews as well as data from various credible sources. This data has been used to categorize it accordingly to various segments with respect to region. Accuracy is at the forefront of our underpinnings, which means we use both a top-down and bottom-up approach towards predicting market estimations and validations.
Global Smart Power Distribution System Market by Component
Hardware
- Sensors
- AMI Meters
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Protection and Control Relays
- Others
Software
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Smart Grid Communication
- Smart Grid Distribution and Management
- Substation Automation
- Billing Information System
- Others
Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Consultant
- Maintenance
Global Smart Power Distribution System Market by Application
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Smart Power Distribution System Market by Region
North America
- The U.S.
- Mexico
- Canada
Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest-of-the-World (RoW)
- Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Executive Summary
- Scope of The Report
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Scope of The Study
2.2.1. Research Objectives
2.2.2. Assumptions & Limitations
2.3. Markets Structure
- Market Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Secondary Research
3.3. Primary Research
3.4. Forecast Model
Continues…
LIST OF TABLES
Table1 Global Smart Power Distribution Market, By Country, 2018-2023
Table2 North America: Smart Power Distribution Market, By Country, 2018–2023
Table3 Europe: Smart Power Distribution Market, By Country, 2018–2023
Table4 Asia-Pacific: Smart Power Distribution Market, By Country, 2018–2023
Table5 Latin America: Smart Power Distribution Market, By Country, 2018–2023
Continues…
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1 Global Smart Power Distribution Market Segmentation
Figure 2 Forecast Methodology
Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Smart Power Distribution Market
Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Smart Power Distribution Market
Figure 5 Share of Smart Power Distribution Market In 2018, By Country (In %)
Continues…
