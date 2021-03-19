Sunflower Oil Market | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.
The global Sunflower Oil market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Kernel
EFKO Group
Aston
Cargill
Optimus
Nutrisun
Dicle Group
NMGK
Bunge
MHP
Creative Group
Tanoni Hnos. Sa
Standard Food
NT Ltd
Oliyar
Delizio
Risoil
COFCO
Region
Luhua Group
Sanxing Group
Pology Oil
Wilmar
Adams Group
Major applications as follows:
Food
Biofuels
Cosmetics
Others
Major Type as follows:
Linoleic Oil
Mid-Oleic Oil
High-Oleic Oil
