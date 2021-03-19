Taiwan will attract more than 12 Million international travelers and generated US$ 16 Billion revenues by 2024.

The report “Taiwan International Travelers Visitation, Spending Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Future Forecast 2018 – 2024” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Taiwan inbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to international traveler’s arrivals, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region. Furthermore, this report uses regional and country focused analysis to explore inbound tourist markets in Taiwan.

A Detailed Country-Wise Analysis of the Market Is Provided, Covering A Total Of 15 Nations And 5 regions. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Taiwan travel & tourism.

The countries included in this report are Hong Kong & Macao, Mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Canada, United States, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa

The regions included in this report are Asia, North America, Oceania, Europe and Africa

Key Findings:

Mainland China is the largest source market for Taiwan tourism, but its share will decline in the forecast period

Hong Kong and Macau will be leading source market with nearly 20% share by 2024

International tourists most commonly travel to the Taiwan for pleasure purposes

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Total International Travelers in Taiwan & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

Total International Travelers Spending in Taiwan & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

By Region Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

5 Region Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

5 Region Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

15 Countries Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

15 Countries Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

15 Countries Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Taiwan Travel & Tourism

