Time tracking software Market Outlook, Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Time tracking software enables workers to either passively or manually track the time spent on projects, tasks, and other deliverables. This software is used by employees and employers in many industries and helps small- and mid-sized business (SMB) owners stay organized and up-to-date in managing their employees’ time. Time tracking software increases productivity in employees because it allows for accountability, helping to discover which activities or events cause time wasting, and keeps all time data in one location. Ideally, time tracking software can tweak discrepancies in workflows to fix what is and isn’t working to increase profits and automate companies’ payroll and billing operations. Many time tracking software solutions work with workforce management software, encompassing human resources, payroll, and talent management tools. Time tracking software can be integrated either directly into time clock hardware or deployed in the cloud.

Segmentation by product type:

Timesheet

Time tracking/Recording

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Wrike

Clarizen

Zoho Projects

ProWorkflow

Basecamp

Mavenlink

ClickTime

ConnectWise Manage

Workfront

Time Doctor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Time Tracking Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Time Tracking Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Time Tracking Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Time Tracking Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

