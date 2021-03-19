Vanadium, Update 2019 – Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2025

Adroit Market Research report “ Vanadium Market 2019 – Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2025″ offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global Vanadium Market.

Global vanadium market size is projected to exceed 100 kilo tons by the end of 2025. Increasing intensity of vanadium in steels, ferrous alloys, and non-ferrous alloys is expected to amplify its consumption in core end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, and building & construction.

Get sample of the report that offers all the key insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/825

Its consumption as a catalyst in the manufacturing of bulk and industrial chemicals and polymers is small yet a growth impacting application, which is likely to boost the global vanadium market value at a CAGR of 5% by 2025. Energy storage is considered to fuel the vanadium market value at a fast pace, as a consequence of rising utilization vanadium as a battery metal in flow battery technologies.

The global vanadium industry report is a comprehensive study covering various market aspects including end-uses / applications, regional demand, production overview, and key country outlook. In addition to this, analytical tools such as PESTEL and industry value chain has been covered in the study that throws light on the key influential factors that drive and/or challenge the global vanadium market dynamics.

The recent drastic expansion of steel rebar and battery energy storage sectors have increased the China vanadium prices in 2018. Demand exceeding production has been another important vanadium price escalator in the country. China is considered to be one of the potential growth areas for vanadium over the years ahead. Increase in foreign investments coupled with the presence of local vanadium providers is expected to maintain the market competitiveness in the country.

You know the Vanadium Industry is growing. But do you know what it is becoming? https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/vanadium-market

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co., Ltd., Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd, and HBIS Group are a few of the vanadium producers in the China vanadium market. EVRAZ Group, Bushveld Minerals Limited, Australian Vanadium Limited, Vanadium Corporation, Glencore, Largo Resources, Atlantic Pty Ltd., Energy Fuels Inc., are some of the players operating within the global vanadium industry.

Key Segments of the Global Vanadium Market Report

Application Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Iron & steel

Chemical

Energy storage

Titanium alloys

Regional Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

To know the more insights of individual segments, get in touch with the analyst @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/825

Scope and Report Methodology

Vanadium metal is highly consumed in steel production followed by its next important end-use including energy storage batteries and chemical catalyst among others. Key primary and secondary sources of vanadium include ferrovanadium, vanadium ores such as vanadinite, patronite, steel slag, ash residues, etc. However, over 85% of the vanadium metal is consumed in the processing of steel rebar and other alloys and chemical processing catalysts, narrowing down the supply for production of VRFBs for energy storage. This has resulted in a fluctuating price scenario over the past few years.

Adroit Market Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. We are a team of highly curious individuals who enjoy finding and analyzing patterns across different domains of business and trade. We are an extremely detail-oriented team of analytical minds who can identify, analyze and follow trends to create insightful studies

What does the report include?

The global vanadium market is segmented on the basis of application and region

The market estimates both historic and forecast have been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Tons of vanadium metal (tV) and USD million are the units taken into consideration for volume and revenue respectively.

Market analysis using tools such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and value chain

Market segmentation by application for all regions and key countries within Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe

Global production outlook of vanadium

Company profiles of global and regional players along with market competitiveness

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414