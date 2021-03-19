VIRTUALIZED RADIO ACCESS NETWORK (VRAN) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.

In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) will register a 128.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 28500 million by 2023, from US$ 200 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Platform

Segmentation by application:

Dense Area Urban

Enterprise

Public Venue Environments

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

NEC

Altiostar

Wind River

Amdocs

Dell EMC

ASOCS

Dali Wireless

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.2 Platform

2.2.3 Servers

2.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Dense Area Urban

2.4.2 Enterprise

2.4.3 Public Venue Environments

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Players

3.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Regions

4.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

