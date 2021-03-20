3D Concrete Printing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.17% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global 3D concrete printing market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2017-2021.3D concrete printing is an innovative technology that has proved to be highly effective in the field of construction. This technology can create an architecture that can adapt better to the environment. 3D concrete printing uses an extrusion technique to deposit materials to construct a building. This process requires data preparation like any other additive manufacturing process, material preparation, and cement-based mortar. The technology holds competencies in substantially reduced construction cost, reduction in error, timely execution, flexibility in design, and better environmental impact. 3D concrete printing is gathering large-scale attention across the world, and many companies are experimenting with the concrete mixes and printing technology to develop construction techniques.Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1690577-global-3d-concrete-printing-market-2017-2021For more information or any query mail at [email protected] Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3D concrete printing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for construction from key regions.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• APAC• Europe• ROWThe report, Global 3D Concrete Printing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• LafargeHolcim,• Sika,• Skanska,• Ying Chuang Construction Technology (Shanghai).Other prominent vendors• DUS• Kier Group• Foster + Partners• Tree• Balfour Beatty• CarillionMarket driver• Increased cost-effectiveness• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Lack of awareness• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Advances in the market• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1690577-global-3d-concrete-printing-market-2017-2021 Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research Methodologyhttp://heraldkeeper.com/news/3d-concrete-printing-2019-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-12-17-and-forecast-to-2023-340744.htmlPART 04: IntroductionMarket outlinePART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by end-userGlobal 3D concrete printing market by end-userResidential and commercial sectorIndustrial sectorPART 07: Geographical segmentationGlobal 3D concrete printing market by geographyAPACEuropeNorth AmericaPART 08: Decision frameworkPART 09: Drivers and challengesMarket driversMarket challengesPART 10: Market trendsAdvances in the marketEmergence of smart citiesRise in green construction in AsiaContinued……Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1690577CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)