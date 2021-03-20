Acaricides Market: by product type, mode of application, regional segmentation, industry overview, key players, drivers, dynamics and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

Global Acaricides Market: By Product Type (Organophosphates, Organochlorines, Carbamates, Pyrethroids, Others),By Application(Animal husbandry, Agriculture, Industrial, Others), By Mode of Application (Spray, Dipping Vat, Hand Dressing, Others),and Geography –Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Acaricides Market

Acaricides are the chemical substances that are used to kill the arachnids majorly ticks and mites. Most commonly used arachnids include organophosphates, chlorinated organic compounds, arsenical, synthetic pyrethroids, and carbamates. Increase in the infestation from ticks, mites, and pests are causing health hazards to human which leads to rise in disease burden. These acaricides have ability to control the ticks on livestock and agricultural pests. These can be applied by various methods such as spray, dipping vat, and host of application. Acaricides also used in the animal husbandry to prevent mange, scab, demodicosis, and scabies caused by mites and ticks.

Market Dynamics: Acaricides Market

Drivers

Increase in the agriculture production around the world coupled with rise in infestation from ticks

and mites

Rise in R&D activities for the innovation of newer products

Rise in livestock industries and increase in the preference for healthy meat and other livestock

Products

Restraints

Stringent regulatory guidelines for the product approval

Adverse effects associated with the acaricides due to presence of toxic content

High cost of acaricides and availability of alternative products

Market Scope: Acaricides Market

Global acaricides market is segmented based on product type, application, mode of application, and region Based on the product type, acaricides market is segmented into the following:

Organophosphates

Organochlorines

Carbamates

Pyrethroids

Others

Based on the application, acaricides market is segmented into the following:

Animal husbandry

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

Based on the mode of application, acaricides market is segmented into the following:

Spray

Dipping Vat

Hand Dressing

Others

Based on the region, acaricides market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competition Assessment: Acaricides Market

Some of the players in the global acaricides market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

ADAMA agricultural solution ltd. (Israel)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

DuPont De Nemours & Company (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Nissan Chemical Industries. Ltd. (Japan)

