Drip Irrigation Systems Market: by crop type, component, application, regional segmentation, Competition Assessment, key players Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market: By Crop Type (Fruits and Nuts, Field Crops, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops), By Drippers / Emitters (Online, Inline), By Component (Pressure Pumps, Drippers / Emitters, Drip Tubes / Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, Fitting & Accessories), By Application (Subsurface, Surface) and By Region: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Outline: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market

Drip irrigation is known as trickle irrigation. It involves dripping of water at very low rates onto the soil usually, 2-20 liters per hour using small cylindrical plastic pipes filled with outlets called drippers or emitters. Unlike the other techniques such as surface and sprinkler irrigation, in which the whole soil profile is wetted, in drip irrigation, only soil where the routes grow is wetted. So there is a need for frequent irrigation and it provides a very favorable high moisture level where plants can flourish. Drip irrigation is most suitable for the row crops such as soft fruits, vegetable crops, tree and vine crops, where one or more emitters can be provided for each plant. Typically drip system consists of the pump unit, controlled head, laterals, emitters or drippers and main and sub-main lines.

Market Dynamics: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market

Drivers:

Favourable support from the government by providing subsidies to farmers in order to use efficient

equipment for good crop output

Advantages such as greater water efficiency over other irrigation techniques

Recent novel product launches

Adaptation of novel technologies like drip irrigation systems for the efficient crop outputs

High demand for agricultural products due to increase in population expected to boost the agricultural crops and related products.

Restraints:

High initial investment and high maintenance cost

Availability of other economic irrigation systems

Lack of awareness among the farmers

Market Scope: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market

Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market is segmented based on crop type, drippers / emitters, application and by region.

By crop type, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into

Fruits and Nuts

Field Crops

Vegetable Crops

Other Crops

By Drippers / Emitters, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into

Online

Inline

By, Component, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into

Pressure Pumps

Drippers / Emitters

Drip Tubes / Drip Lines

Filters

Valves

Fitting & Accessories

By Application, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into

Subsurface

Surface

By region, global Drip Irrigation Systems market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competition Assessment: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market

Some of the players in Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market include

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)

Notable Market Developments: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market

In August 2018, Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. has enterged into agreement to acquire drip irrigation system company Netafim, Ltd. To strengthen its market position and expand its product portfolio

