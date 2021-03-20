Alternative Credentials for Higher Education 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.80% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global alternative credentials market for higher education to grow at a CAGR of 31.80% during the period 2017-2021.Alternative credentials are referred to as learning outcomes, skills, and competencies that can be received from non-degree activities and assessments that cater to the specific workforce needs. There has been an increase in the ICT investment along with the rise in awareness on the benefits of implementing the advanced mode of education among instructors. Thus, there will be a rise in adoption of technologically advanced methodologies in the education system. Educational institutions, primarily in the higher education segment, are actively devising ways to incorporate advanced learning strategies, such as project-based learning, problem-based learning, inquiry-based learning, and experiential learning.Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1690579-global-alternative-credentials-market-for-higher-education-2017-2021For more information or any query mail at [email protected] in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alternative credentials market for higher education for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by providers of alternative credentials to students in the higher education segment.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• APAC• Europe• North America• ROWThe report, Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Capella Education• Coursera• Credly• PearsonOther prominent vendors• BadgeCraft• Forallsystems• Knowledgestreem• MakewavesMarket driver• Rising acceptance of digital badges• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Threat from traditional degree program providers• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Growing adoption of lifelong learning• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1690579-global-alternative-credentials-market-for-higher-education-2017-2021 Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research methodologyhttp://heraldkeeper.com/news/alternative-credentials-for-higher-education-2019-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-31-80-and-forecast-to-2023-340760.htmlPART 04: IntroductionGlobal higher education marketPART 05: Market landscapeGlobal alternative credentials market for higher educationFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by productGlobal alternative credentials market for higher education by productGlobal non-credit training courses for higher educationGlobal non-credit certificate programs for higher educationGlobal digital badges for higher educationGlobal alternative credentials market for higher education by CBEGlobal alternative credentials market for higher education by bootcampsPART 07: Geographical segmentationGlobal alternative credentials market for higher education by geographyAlternative credentials market for higher education in North AmericaAlternative credentials market for higher education in EuropeAlternative credentials market for higher education in APACAlternative credentials market for higher education in ROWPART 08: Decision frameworkPART 09: Drivers and challengesMarket driversMarket challengesPART 10: Market trendsGrowing adoption of lifelong learningRise in non-traditional offeringsEmergence of online portfolio sitesRise in branding activitiesContinued……Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1690579CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)