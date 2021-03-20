Aqua Ammonia Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aqua Ammonia Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Ammonia solution, also known as ammonia water, ammonical liquor, ammonia liquor, aqua ammonia, aqueous ammonia, or (inaccurately) ammonia, is a solution of ammonia in water. It can be denoted by the symbols NH3 (aq). It is sometimes thought of as a solution of ammonium hydroxide. Although the name ammonium hydroxide suggests an alkali with composition [NH4+] [OH−], it is actually impossible to isolate samples of NH4OH. The ions NH4+ and OH− do not account for a significant fraction of the total amount of ammonia except in extremely dilute solutions.

Scope of the Report:

The global Aqua Ammonia industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe and India, such as Yara, CF, Shandong Everlast AC Chemical, Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical and DOW. At present, Yara is the world leader, holding 5.90% production market share in 2016.

Aqua Ammonia can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia, Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia and Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia which Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia captures about 73.69% of Aqua Ammonia market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Aqua Ammonia.

The worldwide market for Aqua Ammonia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aqua Ammonia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yara

CF

Shandong Everlast AC Chemical

Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical

DOW

GAC

Malanadu Ammonia

KMG Chemicals

Lonza

FCI

Thatcher Group

Weifang Haoyuan

Hainan Zhonghairan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia

Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia

Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture Industry

Rubber Industry

Leather Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aqua Ammonia Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia

1.2.2 Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia

1.2.3 Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Agriculture Industry

1.3.2 Rubber Industry

1.3.3 Leather Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Pulp and Paper Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Yara

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Yara Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CF

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CF Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Shandong Everlast AC Chemical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Shandong Everlast AC Chemical Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 DOW

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 DOW Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 GAC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 GAC Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Malanadu Ammonia

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Aqua Ammonia Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Malanadu Ammonia Aqua Ammonia Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

