Asia Pacific cheese market will double its present size of USD 8.3 billion to reach approximately USD 15.5 billion by the year 2021 : Top Keyplayers are Amul, Nestle, Mother Dairy, Parag, Danone and Britannia have been profiled

India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of dairy. The dairy industry in India was worth INR 5,000 billion in 2016. India is also globally the largest milk producing country since 1997. In India, the co-operatives and private dairies have access to only 20% of the milk produced. Approximately, 34% of the milk is sold in the unorganized market while 46% is consumed locally. This is in comparison to most of the developed nations where almost 90% of the surplus milk is passes through the organized sector.

The Indian ice cream industry is one of the fastest growing segments of the dairy or food processing industry. Currently the ice cream market in India is estimated to be over INR 4,000 crores, and is growing at a rate of 15-20% year-on-year. It is projected that by 2019, the market will reach a value of approximately INR 6,198 crores.

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10017520

In India, ice cream industry is mostly regional and there is a multitude of brands focusing on only one or two districts or in some case only one state. There are very few national brands and the major reason behind slow growth of the smaller players is the high perishability of ice cream products. Currently growing at 12-15% annually, the future prospect of India’s ice-cream market is promising for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers. While a number of regional players have already started expanding, the entry of new players has further intensified the struggle to get a bigger market share. The small and medium ice cream manufacturers in India are now being able to enhance their product range, volumes and profitability by utilizing the more affordable Chinese equipments.

It is expected that the Asia Pacific cheese market will double its present size of USD 8.3 billion to reach approximately USD 15.5 billion by the year 2021. India and China are the two countries in this region with a fast growing cheese market.

Our analysts believe that the cheese sector in India is set for rapid growth. Utilizing the benefits of an integrated sales and distribution system and employing diversified sourcing is the way forward in the sector. The value added dairy industry segment is expected to attract investments and entry of new players in the coming years. Players are emphasizing on offering the consumer better quality differentiated products. Consumer are looking for more and more healthy dairy options and introducing such cheese options will see traction in the market. It has been projected that the Indian cheese market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 31% during 2015-2020, in terms of sales values.

Why should the report be purchased?

The report ‘A Study of India’s Dairy Sector 2017’ highlights key dynamics of India’s dairy sector. The growing opportunity in the sector has been investigated along with key challenges. The market segments cheese and ice cream have been studied in detail and cover latest industry numbers and forecasts. All key players including Amul, Nestle, Mother Dairy, Parag, Danone and Britannia have been profiled. The report contains latest industry leader’s opinions.

Research methodology and delivery time

The author has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from key public industry sources and publications has been scanned and analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.

The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 2 business days as each copy undergoes quality check and is updated with the latest available information. The dispatch time for hard copies is 3 business days, as each hard copy is custom printed for the client.

Buy [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10017520

Table of Content

Indian Dairy Sector

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Market Drivers

1.4 Market Challenges

1.5 Outlook

1.6 Industry Speak 2. India Ice Cream Sector

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance & Statistics

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Challenges

2.5 Outlook

2.6 Industry Speak 3. India Cheese Sector

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Performance & Statistics

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Outlook

3.6 Industry Speak 4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd: Amul

4.2 Nestle

4.3 Mother Dairy

4.4 Parag Milk Foods

4.5 Britannia

4.6 Danone 5. List of Charts and Graphs

5.1 India Distribution of the Dairy Market by Regions (2016, %)

5.2 India Milk Production by Key States (2014-15, in 1,000 metric tons)

5.3 India Milk Production (in 1,000 metric tons, 2000-01 to 2014-15)

5.4 India Milk Production by type (2014-15, in 1,000 metric tons)

5.5 India Total Organized Dairy Market by Product Type (FY 2016, %)

5.6 India Total Organized Dairy Market by Product Type (FY 2020, %)

5.7 India Distribution of Butter in the Dairy Market by Regions (2016, %)

5.8 India Distribution of Curd in the Dairy Market by Regions (2016, %)

5.9 Indian Ice Cream Sector Organized & Unorganized (%, 2016)

5.10 India Distribution of Ice Cream in the Dairy Market by regions (%, 2016)

5.11 India Ice Cream Market Size (INR Crore, 2014 & 2019P)

5.12 India Ice Cream Market Share by Players (%, 2014)

5.13 India Ice Cream Market Share by Players (%, 2015)

5.14 India Estimated Retail Sales of Packaged Cheese (USD Million, 2015)

5.15 India Cheese Market Size by Volume (2010-2014, 1,000 tons)

5.16 India Value of cheese in the Retail Market (2015 & 2020F, billion Indian Rupees) continue…

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/india-dairy-market/10017520

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609