Auto Ancillary Market In India And Top Key Players Are Amtek Auto Limited, Bharat Forge Limited, Bosch Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Gabriel India Limited

The auto ancillary industry is the other side of the automotive industry, which deals with the manufacturing and selling of intermediate parts, equipment and chemicals among others. The auto ancillary supply chain members are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier I, tier II, tier III manufacturers and intermediaries. OEMs deal in high-value instruments and dominate the market, while the unorganized sector serves the aftermarket and deals in low-value products.

Market segmentation

The Indian automobile market is segmented by domestic sales into different categories of automobiles in which two wheelers hold the largest share in domestic sales.

The Indian auto ancillary market is segmented on the basis component supply to OEMs which include passenger vehicles, two wheelers, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, tractors, three wheelers and others. On the basis of type-wise market segmentation, engine parts contribute the major chunk to the market turnover.

Key growth factors

o India has a young population base with high purchasing power, which will lead to an increase in first-time vehicle purchases. Increasing disposable income and higher per-capita income of the middle class will also lead to new vehicle purchases along with repurchase of vehicles.

o India being the third largest steel producer provides cost advantage to the auto components manufacturers as steel is a major raw material for them. Clusters of the automotive industry have the advantage of proximity to water-based transport hubs around the country.

Threats and key players

o Technological advancement like green mobility has created a need to focus on more research and development (R&D) and innovations in supply chain in the auto ancillary market, and local suppliers need to adapt with the changing technological trends to survive in the market.

o Amtek Auto Limited, Bharat Forge Limited, Bosch Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Gabriel India Limited and Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited are some of the major players operating in the Indian auto ancillary market.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian auto ancillary market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian auto ancillary market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian auto ancillary market and its segments (automobile sales split, organized vs unorganized split, component supply to OEMs, type-wise market segmentation)

4. Trade analysis of auto ancillary in India

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the auto ancillary market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the auto ancillary market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the auto ancillary market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

