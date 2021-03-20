Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market 2026: Revenues Projected, Trends, Key Companies & Growth

The technological developments in genetic engineering has created many new aspects in diagnostic sciences. The molecular diagnostic techniques are used for understanding the biological samples and their genetic code and figure out the irregularities caused in an individual’s DNA. The molecular diagnostic involves various techniques which are time consuming, costly and require expertise to perform. These techniques are also subjected to errors which may lead to wrong interpretation of data and loss of valuable test materials and time. To compensate this loss of time and money automated molecular diagnostic systems are required. These systems run on computerized programs to carry out diagnostic processes on a given biological sample. These systems are highly effective and accurate. With the changing trend towards personalized medicine and developments in genetic engineering the automated molecular diagnostics testing system market is expected to boost during the forecast period.

The major drivers of automated molecular diagnostic system market are increasing demand for more number of healthcare facilities and diagnostics laboratories along with high adoption rate of automated molecular diagnostics testing systems. The introduction of cloud based databases that are used by the automated molecular diagnostic testing systems to determine the samples is providing significant growth opportunities to automated molecular diagnostic testing system market. The increasing demand of molecular diagnostics requires low time consuming techniques, this is providing traction for automated molecular diagnostics testing systems market. Along with low time cycle automated systems are also able to provide more information on samples and analyze multiple organisms for detection of infectious diseases. However the high price of these systems and requirement of the highly skilled labor to use these systems is currently hampering the growth of automated molecular diagnostic testing systems market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1506

The global automated molecular diagnostics testing system market is segment on the basis of product type, application, end user and technique.

By Product Type Hardware/Instruments Software

By Application Oncology Genetic Engineering Blood Screening Microbiology Others

By Technique PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) FISH (Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization) Spectral Karyotype Imaging DNA Microarrays

By End User Pathology Laboratories Hospitals Research Centers Academic Institutions Commercial R&D Centers



With the increasing demand for the automated molecular diagnostics testing systems and high cost of molecular diagnostics tests, several companies are trying to develop effective automated and self-contained, small sized analyzers at low cost. Also companies are trying to develop efficient and user friendly databases for automated systems

Geographically the automated molecular diagnostics testing system market is segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA region. North America and Europe are leading region in the automated molecular diagnostic market mainly due to higher adoption rate towards automation in the healthcare industry. Also the rate of healthcare expenditure in North America and Europe is high along with demand for latest technology. The adoption rate of personalized medicine is also very high in the U.S. and EU5 countries which is boosting the automated molecular diagnostic testing market. APAC region is expected exhibit significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The large number of research centers in China and India and R&D centers in Japan will lead to rise in demand for high quality of molecular diagnostics which is ultimately expected to boost the demand of automated molecular diagnostic testing systems in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1506

Some key participants in the automated molecular diagnostic market are Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickenson & Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Enigma Diagnostics Ltd., Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc., AutoGenomics, ELITech Group.