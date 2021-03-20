Automated Test Equipment Industry: Market Analysis, Products, Applications, Segmentation, Forecast 2012-2022

The global automated test equipment (ATE) is expected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2022. The equipment employs the semiconductor chips for testing. Growing demand in computing, consumer and communication industry is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand and need for efficiency in various end-user segments which include healthcare, consumer electronics, communication, automotive, and defense is anticipated to upsurge the industry growth over the forecast period.

Constant developments in software, computing and instrumentation technology are projected to fuel the innovation and growth in the industry. Growing demand for consumer electronics and rising adoption of SoC is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Growing device integration with rising consumer demand for additional features has led to an increase in the number of RF ports.

Furthermore, increasing expansion of wireless networks and developments in semiconductor manufacturing processes in the emerging countries are projected to grow significantly over the period. Increasing miniaturization of devices with numerous features such as high resolution, superior quality cameras, touch screen display across various application areas which include telecommunication, IT and defense has positively influenced the ATE market. Few other factors driving the market include increased applications of consumer goods, reduced manufacturing time, and increased throughput. Additionally, growing commercialization of the IoT and advancements in the automotive sector will also provide enormous opportunities to the market.

The variations in demand of semiconductor have made a supply demand gap which is further causing the revenue generation unpredictable and is affecting the market profitability

The ATE market is categorized based on the product and application. Based on the products, the market is segregated into memory, non-memory and discrete ATE. The non-memory ATE is estimated to contribute significantly with the market share of over 60% in 2016. Enduring innovations in autonomous vehicles and IoT devices in aerospace and defense sector have significantly changed the dynamics of the industry.

The application segment of the ATE market include automotive, defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication and others. The IT & telecommunication application is projected to acquire the major share of the market. It enables the service providers to augment the network with new telecom equipment manufacturers ensuring the consistent quality of the products.

Automotive sector growth can be attributed to the extensive application of semiconductor devices across the automotive electronics such as vehicle infotainment systems, Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). Furthermore, increasing unit production, performance and complexity level of the devices in various electronic products has led to the emergence of growth in semiconductor device technology.

Global ATE Market Revenue, By Application, 2012– 2022 (USD Billion)

Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the industry in 2016 and is also anticipated to maintain the dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of semiconductor industries. Rapid technological advancements with gradually changing customer needs have led to the positive impact to the market. Presence of major electronic manufacturing and semiconductor companies in the countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan has significantly contributed to the industry growth.

Furthermore, North America region is projected to grow steadily owing to the increased adoption of automated test equipment in defense and telecommunication sector. Increasing demand of ATE from automotive manufacturers in Europe region will lead to significant growth.

Key players in the industry include LTX –Credence Corporation, Advantest Co., Advint LLC, Aeroflex Inc., National Instruments Corporation and Teradyne Inc. Maintaining the close relationship with the customers, development of new instrumentation, enhancing the test platforms are few key strategies adopted in the industry.

