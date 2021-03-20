Automotive Air Filter Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2016 to 2023

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., “Automotive Air Filter Market(By Product Type (Automotive Intake Air Filters and Automotive Cabin Filters), By Application (Passenger Cars, Two-wheelers, and Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global air filter market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2023, exceeding US$ 9.1 Bn by 2023.

Product and Market Insights:

Air filters are one of the key components in automotives which keep the engine and vehicle interior clean and dust free by removing the unwanted solid particulates from air. The use of air filters in automotives helps to extend the life of engine by trapping and removing the dirt that can pose problems to engine components. In addition, its use aids in improving the emission control and address spark plug ignition issues in automotives. The market for automotive air filters is expected to be driven by increasing automobile production across the globe.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading players identified in the global automotive air filter market include Ahlstrom Corporation, Mann+Hummel Group, Sogefi S.P.A., Affinia Group Inc., Mahle Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Denso Corporation, ACDelco Inc., Hengst SE & Co. KG, Cummins Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Lydall Inc., K&N Engineering Inc. and Valeo SA among others. These players are focusing on developing cost-effective and efficient air filters that comply with the enacted environmental regulations. New product development and focus on business expansion through strategic alliances and acquisitions are some of the key winning strategies adopted by the manufacturers. In addition, offering high quality after sales service is requisite to ensure success in the automotive air filter market since customers ideally opt for the repair service before going for new installations.

Product Insights:

In terms of product type, there exist two variants, namely – automotive intake air filters and automotive cabin air filters. Cabin air filters represent the emerging product segment in the global automotive air filter market. While intake air filters restrict the entry of unwanted particulates in engine’s combustion chamber, cabin air filters prohibits dust from entering cabin of the vehicle through HVAC system. Their breakdown may lead to severe inefficiency of engine, thereby increasing the emission levels. Thus, regular interval cleaning or even replacing the existing air filter with the new one is necessary.

By Application Type

Passenger Cars

Two-wheelers

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) & HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

By Distribution Channel Type

Original Equipment Market

Aftermarket

Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

