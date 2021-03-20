Baby Nutrition Market 2019 Analysis & 2023 Forecast Growth Report

“Baby Nutrition Insights: Issue 38″, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets in the Baby Food industry.

This quarterly issue provides a review of news and analysis for the infant nutrition industry, covering the October- December 2018 period. Market News includes: in Canada, Love Child Organics has brought out organic meals comprised of fruit and vegetable purees with quinoa and acerola; in the USA Nestlé is testing a range of fresh organic baby meals in an exclusive deal with Walmart; in Australia the market leaders in the baby food sector are facing growing competition; the Chinese infant formula category is continuing to move upmarket; in Indonesia Kalbe Farma has moved into the meals category ; Aldi’s Austrian Hofer subsidiary has introduced Zurück zum Ursprung (Back to the Source) name, emphasizing organic ingredients, and local and transparent sourcing; Lactalis has re-entered the French market; in Ireland the leading manufacturers are facing increased competition from smaller players; Nestle has relaunched its cereals range in Norway; Russia’s Progress Foods has launched cream soups; in Spain Danone has added new milks and cereals; In the UK For Aisha is launching a range of vegan halal meals. In Company News, this issue provides information on the latest merger and acquisition activity, as well as providing financial results for multinational and local players, reporting on production expansion in the infant formula sector, and providing an insight into new joint ventures and partnerships.

Top Key Companies Mentioned:

The a2 Milk Company

Abbott Laboratories

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

AuMake International Limited

Ausnutria Holding Co Limited

Baby Food Factory

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co

Bubs Australia Limited

China Animal Husbandry Group

Chonqing Taicheng Holdings

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

– Australia: Nestlé has now launched its own A2 protein infant formula, Nan A2, which will initially be sold via Coles and online outlets. The product is sold in first, second and third stage variants.

– Serbia: The government is promoting slogans to encourage families to have more children. A wave of emigration and a total fertility rate of just 1.5 have seen the number of births and the total population decline.

– United Kingdom: Arla has launched its Baby & Me organic range onto the UK market via a direct-to-consumer business model, which will allow parents to purchase the products directly from the Arla website or via Amazon.

– Synlait’s second stage Munchkin Grass Fed formula is now on the US market. The company has resubmitted its application for the first stage formula to the FDA with additional supporting evidence.

– Spring Sheep Milk has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korean company Lotte Pasteur, part of which will see the launch of a sheep’s milk growing-up formula on the South Korean market.

