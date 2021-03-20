Botulism Market Application, Innovations, Geography and Global Forecast 2026

Botulism is a rare but serious fatal paralytic disorder, caused by neurotoxins produced by a bacteria Clostridium botulinum. The symptoms of botulism are classified under foodborne botulism, wound botulism and infant botulism. some common symptoms include weakness, paralysis, vision,swallowing, breathing and speaking problems. The weakness further leads to fatigue of limb muscles. The symptoms are not caused by the bacterium itself, but by the toxin produced by the bacterium. Children with less than 6 months of age are primarily attacked by this bacteria and may also occur to children with poor immune system. The bacteria may enter the body through wounds, or by eating them from improperly canned or preserved food.

Patients who survive an episode of botulism poisoning may experience fatigue and shortness of breadth for years and long-term theray may be needed to aid recovery.

Botulism Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors that drives growth of botulism market includes, increase in R&D practices, availability of efficient solutions for botulism, lack of hygienity in certain region of the world and increase in the awareness about disease and treatments. In addition, owing to strong efforts by WHO and CDC, the disease is getting irradiated slowly.However, high cost of R&D and government austerity are some of the hurdles expected to hinder the growth of botulism market.

Botulism Market: Segmentation

Botulism market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug type, botulism market can be segmented as follows:

Antitoxin Trivalent Antitoxin Heptavalent Botulinium Antitoxin

Antibiotics

Based on distribution channel, botulism market can be segmented as follows:

Hospitals including hospital pharmacies

Clinics

Retail pharmacies

Botulism Market: Overview

Botulism is generally treated with antitoxin and supportive care. Supportive care for botulism includes monitoring of respiratory function. Antitoxin is required in case of both foodborne and wound botulism. Wounds should be treated, usually surgically, to remove the source of the toxin-producing bacteria followd by administration of appropriate antibiotics. Mechanical ventilators are needed when there is a breathing problem while rehabilitation therapies are needed in case of speaking or swallowing problem. Health care providersmust tell state health authorities or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about patients with botulism, so that the contaminated food can be removed from stores. Infants are more prone to unhygienic or contaminated food and hence, they are more prone to this disease.

Botulism Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global botulism marketis classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.The North American region is the most prominent market, followed by Europe. According to CDC, in the U.S., an average of 145 cases are reported each year. Of these, approximately 15% are foodborne, 65% are infant botulism and 20% are wound. However, Asia-Pacific region is the most promising market for the forecast period.

Botulism Market: Key Players

The major players operating in botulism market includes XOMA Corporation, AlphaVax, Inc., Microbiotix, Inc., Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc., and Morphotek, Inc. amongst others.