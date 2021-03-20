Breast Cancer Treatment Market :Industry analysis,Regional Share, Geographic segmentation, Distribution channel, Drivers, Opportunities, Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

The global breast cancer treatment market is expected to increase with significant CAGR due to increasing prevalence and incidence of breast cancer cases. Rising awareness about breast cancer stages and treatment, government initiatives, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the breast cancer treatment market. Moreover, the rise in the healthcare expenditure, increase in the diabetic and obese population, increased spending on medicines, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and rising female population age of 65 years and above are expected to fuel the breast cancer treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the investments in research and developments, development of targeted drug delivery systems, and advancement in cancer biology & pharmacology might boost the breast cancer treatment market. However, drug development challenges in developing countries, long-term side effects of drugs, high costs associated with drug development, stringent regulatory guidelines, and patent expiry of drugs might hamper the growth of breast cancer treatment market in the forecast years.

Breast cancer is the disease occurs when uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in the breast tissue that is most commonly occurs in female than men. Treatment of breast cancer depends on various factors such as the type of breast cancer, the size of a tumour, stage of breast cancer and the grade of cancer cells. The breast cancer can be treated by various therapies such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and bone-directed therapy. The common signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer include change in the breast shape, forming of lumps in the breast, dimpling of skin, and red scaly patches on the skin. In severe conditions, bone pain, swelling of lymph nodes, problems in respiration, and yellow skin may appear. The breast cancer commonly occurs due to drinking alcohol, being female, obesity, ionizing radiation, family history and older age among others. The breast cancer is diagnosed by taking a biopsy of lump. After the diagnosis, further tests are carried to determine the cancer stage and suitable treatment for the disease.

The breast cancer treatment market is segmented based on the treatment mechanism, treatment type, and distribution channel

Based on treatment mechanism, the breast cancer treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Local

Adjuvant

Neoadjuvant

Systemic

Based on drug class, the breast cancer treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Chemotherapy

Anthracyclines

Antimetabolites

Epothilones

Taxanes

Alkylating agents

Hormonal therapy

Aromatase inhibitors

Selective Oestrogen-receptor modulators

Based on the distribution channel, the breast cancer treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global breast cancer treatment market is in developing stage, owing to increase in the prevalence rate of breast cancer disease. According to World Health Organization, about 2000 new cases in men and approximately 200,000 new breast cancer cases in women are diagnosed. Most of the pharmaceutical companies in breast cancer treatment market are focus on research and development activities, strategic collaborations, acquisitions & mergers, and product launches for the development of their revenue in the breast cancer treatment market. For instance, in March 2018, Novartis has received FDA approval for its drug kisqali (ribociclib, LEE011) used as first-line treatment for the HR+/HER2 metastatic breast cancer along with aromatase inhibitor. Similarly, In September 2013, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the accelerated approval for Perjeta (pertuzumab) used in the treatment of early stage breast cancer treatment before surgery. The innovation of some innovative therapy with better success rate is expected to offer a good opportunity for breast cancer treatment market.

Geographically, the breast cancer treatment market has been segmented into following regions Viz. Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America. North America dominates the breast cancer treatment market mainly attributed to high prevalence of breast cancer disease, increase in female aging population, and favourable government initiatives for the treatment. Furthermore, increase in the healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, and high incorporation of targeted therapies also propel the breast cancer treatment market growth in North America region. Europe holds a major share in breast cancer treatment market owing to rise in the prevalence and incidence of breast cancer cases (According to World Cancer Research Fund International, nearly 1.7 million new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in 2013. In the UK itself, 53,696 new cases were diagnosed in 2013).

Some of the players in breast cancer treatment market are AstraZeneca (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Pfizer, Inc (U.S.). Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Actavis, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Ltd. (Israel), Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

In July 2018, U.S. FDA Approved the Puma Biotechnology’s Nerlynx (Neratinib) for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer in early stage

In July 2018, AstraZeneca received the approval from European Commission (EC) for Faslodex (fulvestrant) for the breast cancer treatment

