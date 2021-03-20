Carotid Artery Disease Market will reach nearly USD 11,612.16 million in revenues by 2023

Increasing Adoption of an Unhealthy Lifestyle and Rising Geriatric Population Are Driving the Global Market for Carotid Artery Disease and Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 4.1% from 2018 To 2023

Market research future will be publishing a cooked research report on “Global Carotid Artery Disease Market” that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. Carotid artery disease market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The Carotid Artery Disease Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At USD 11,621.6 Million By 2023 And Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 4.1% During The Forecast Period.

Carotid stenosis, also known as carotid artery disease, is characterized by the narrowing of the carotid arteries, the primary blood vessels that carry oxygenated blood to the brain. The narrowing is caused by plaque or fatty deposits along the inner wall of the artery, resulting in reduced blood flow to the brain. Over time, plaque deposits inside the inner wall of the artery can form a large mass that narrows the lumen, the inside diameter of the artery, and cause a complete blockage of the artery.

High prevalence of carotid artery disease among the geriatric population, increase in prevalence of diabetes, and a surge in tobacco consumption is projected to drive the global carotid artery disease market during the forecast period. According to the WHO, stroke accounts for 17 million deaths across the globe each year. Over 500,000 new cases of stroke are reported in the U.S. each year, and carotid stenosis is estimated to cause 20% to 30% of these. Hence, the demand for early diagnosis and treatment to prevent deaths from stroke is high. However, the high cost of treatment and strict government regulations required for the approval of new and advanced technological devices and drugs are anticipated to restrain the market in the near future. Increase in patient awareness about early detection, prevention, and treatment of heart attacks and stroke are also expected to boost the global carotid artery disease market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global carotid artery disease market that includes: W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Silk Road Medical, Inc., Abbott, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Segment analysis

The global carotid artery disease market by treatment & diagnosis is segmented into treatment and diagnosis. The treatment is segmented into medications and surgical procedures. The medications are further segmented into cholesterol-lowering statins, antiplatelet drugs, and antihypertensive drugs. The surgical procedures are further segmented into carotid endarterectomy, carotid artery angioplasty & stenting, and carotid artery bypass.

The global carotid artery disease market by end user is segmented into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global carotid artery disease market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in disorders such as ischemic stroke, peripheral vascular lesions, growth in geriatric population, technological advancement, and a surge in adoption rates of minimally invasive surgeries. However, factors such as complications associated with stents and stringent regulations related to approval processes restrain market growth. Furthermore, the development of biocompatible stents and rise in the emergence of carotid artery stents with new technology drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market. According to the Healthmetrics Health Organization, stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the US, and each year, about 795,000 people experience a new or recurrent stroke. Approximately, 610,000 of these are first attacks, and 185,000 are recurrent attacks.

Europe currently holds a significant share in the global carotid artery disease market. According to European Heart Network, each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU).

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global carotid artery disease market owing to developing economies of China, India, and South Korea, which are emerging as major destinations for outsourcing clinical trials, drug manufacturing, and pathology testing.

The Middle East and Africa market is projected to hold the least share in the global carotid artery disease market. In this region, the Middle East is anticipated to dominate owing to the presence of countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Key Findings of the Study:

Global carotid artery disease market is projected to reach over 11,621.6 million by 2023 with 4.1% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023

The Americas accounted for the largest share due to the presence of a huge patient population, rapid development in technology, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of the market drive the growth of the carotid artery disease market in America.

The treatment & diagnosis segment by treatment is projected to value 8,899.3 million by 2023.

Some of the additional players operating in the carotid artery disease market are Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, InspireMD, Impulse Dynamics and AstraZeneca PLC.

