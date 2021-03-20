Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Dynamics, Drivers, Restrains, Scope, crop types, size of field, components, Regional segmentation, competition assessment, and key players
The Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetable, Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, Turf and Ornamental, Flowers and Others), By Size of the Field (Large, Medium, Small), By Components (Pivot Points, Control Panels, Span, Sprinkler Drop, Drive Train, Tower Drive Wheels), By Motion (Mobile, Immobile), By Geography (Latin America, North America, Asia- Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Europe) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024
Market Outline: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market
Center pivot irrigation is known as central pivot irrigation or circle irrigation or waterwheel irrigation. Center pivot irrigation method is crop irrigation method in which an equipment is rotated around the pivot by watering the crops with the help of sprinklers. Earlier, most of the center pivot systems are water powered while currently most of them are propelled by electric motors. Center pivot irrigation system was invented by Farmer Frank Zybach from Colorado in 1940. Center pivot irrigation system was recognized as most preferable method of enhancing distribution of water to the whole crop in the fields.
Market Dynamics: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market
For sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/AR/QBI-PBI-AR-3178
Drivers of global center pivot irrigation systems market
- Efficiency of water management
- Increase in demand for high quality of crops
- Less wastage of water
- Large returns of investments in comparison with conventional irrigation systems
- Increase in government subsidies and initiatives
Restraints of global center pivot irrigation systems market
- High cost associated with initial setup
- Difficulty in maintenance
- Lack of awareness
Market Scope: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market
The global center pivot irrigation systems market is classified on the basis crop type, size of the field, components, motion and regions
Based on crop type, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as
- Fruits and Vegetable
- Cereals and Grains
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Turf and Ornamental
- Flowers and Others
For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/AR/QBI-PBI-AR-3178
Based on size of the field, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as
- Large
- Medium
- Small
Based on components, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as
- Pivot Points
- Control Panels
- Span
- Sprinkler Drop
- Drive Train
- Tower Drive Wheels
Based on motion, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as
- Mobile
- Immobile
Based on region, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
Competition Assessment: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market
Some of the players in global center pivot irrigation systems market are
- Valmont Industries, Incorporated (U.S.)
- Lindsay Corporation (U.S.)
- Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia)
- Grupo Fockink (Brazil)
- T-L Irrigation Company (U.S.)
- Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Co., Ltd. (China)
- Reinke Manufacturing Co, Inc. (U.S.)
- BAUER GmbH (Austria)
Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/AR/QBI-PBI-AR-3178/