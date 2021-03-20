Cervical Dystonia Management Market: by industry overview, Distribution Channel, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Unmet Needs, Trends and future forecast.

Cervical Dystonia Management Market

Cervical dystonia, also known as spasmodic torticollis, rare neurological disorder that originates in the brain. Cervical dystonia is characterized by involuntary muscle contractions in the neck that cause abnormal movements and postures of the neck and head. The severity of cervical dystonia can vary, but the disorder can cause significant pain and discomfort as well as difficulty due to the abnormal postures. It can affect the quality of life and activities of daily living including employment. Cervical dystonia typically begins in middle age, and rarely begins in adolescence and young adulthood. The cause of cervical dystonia is unknown, although a genetic susceptibility is thought to underlie some cases.

The major driving factors for the market for cervical dystonia market is increase in aging population across the globe. Females are more likely to be get affected by cervical dystonia. Besides this increase in treatment for cervical dystonia and improvement in infrastructure provided fuel for the growth of the market. Furthermore, low and increase in cost of treatment is the major cause for restraining the growth of cervical dystonia market.

Cervical Dystonia Management Market segmented based on cervical dystonia type, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the route of administration, it is segmented as:

Oral

Intravenous

Based on the drug class, it is segmented as:

Dopaminergic drugs

Anti-cholinergic drugs

GABA Agonists

Anti Convulsants

Based on the distribution channel, it is segmented as:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Others

According to the Association of neurological American Surgeons about 250,000 people are having cervical dystonia every year. According to National organization for rare diseases (NORD) it is anticipated that around 60,000 individuals in US are suffering with cervical dystonia

On a regional basis, global cervical dystonia market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market is dominated by North America due to developed infrastructure, governmental initiatives, and increase in demand for the better treatment of cervical dystonia driving factor in North America. Furthermore, increase in aging population in Canada fuelling the growth of North America cervical dystonia market. Europe and Asia-Pacific accounts to have significant market share. However, Asia-Pacific expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to continuous development and increase in cervical dystonia treatment procedures. Furthermore, large patient pool in Asia-Pacific region contributes significant growth for cervical dystonia market.

Some of the players in cervical dystonia management market are ALLERGAN (Ireland), US WorldMeds (U.S.), Ipsen (France), Addex Therapeutics (Switzerland), and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

InMarch, 2018, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., the Canadian affiliate of Ipsen has received Health Canada approval for DYSPORT THERAPEUTIC™ (abobotulinumtoxinA) to treat cervical dystonia.

In 2010, Merz Pharmaceuticals received USFDA approval fo Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA), a botulinum toxin type A for the treatment of adults with cervical dystonia or blepharospasm

