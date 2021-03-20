Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market: by material type, end user, geographical segmentation, Opportunity Analysis, Key players,and forecast

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market

Cervical total disc replacement is used in treatment of degenerative disc disorder. Neck pain is the primary cause for development of degenerative disc disorder in cervical region of spine. An artificial cervical disc is an innovative device which is designed for the replacement of natural disc in cervical spine which was degenerated & have persistent pain which has not responded well for non-surgical care. While differing in design and materials used, artificial cervical discs mimic the natural structure and function of a degenerated cervical disc and aim to preserve motion that is lost in the spine following a spinal fusion surgery.

The pseudo arthrosis prevalence is leading cause of anterior cervical disc fusion surgery. Increase in the aging population, changing lifestyle and improved government are expected to boost the cervical total disc replacement market globally. In addition, increase in healthcare awareness about cervical disorders is also fuelling the growth of the market. However, side effects that associated with the surgery, nucleus replacement devices, and healthcare reimbursement issues are major factors hampering the growth of global CTDR Market.

Cervical total disc replacement market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-user, and region.

Based on the material type, the cervical total disc replacement device market is segmented into:

Metal on Biocompatible material

Metal on Metal

Based on end-user, the cervical total disc replacement device market is segmented into

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Conventionally, DDD is treated through spinal fusion surgery, but due to the high rate of revision surgery and increasing the prevalence of adjacent segment disc degeneration post fusion surgery, doctors prefer cervical disc replacement over spinal fusion. Major players in the market are proactively providing training to spine surgeons, thus, ensuring efficient handling of their respective products. LDR Holding Corporation, which has emerged as a major player in the market after receiving its first FDA clearance in 2013 for Mobi-C Cervical Disc for both one- and two-level cervical disc replacement

Geographically cervical total disc replacement market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region is expected to be major contributor to CTDR owing to favourable reimbursement policies and increase in cervical disc replacements performed in the region. In Western Countries incidence of neck pain is higher as compared to APAC regions. APAC region CTDR market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the huge population base in the region. In terms of revenue North America expected to contribute more, followed by APAC and Europe. Middle East and Africa cervical disc replacement market remains untapped, and showing lucrative growth opportunity over the forecast period.

Some of the market players in CTDR market are Depuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.) (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Globus Medical, Inc., (U.S.), and LDR Holdings Corporation (U.S.) to name a few.

In June 2018, DePuy Synthes Products, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,) acquired Innovative Surgical Solutions, LLC, to expand their product portfolio

