Chromatography Resins Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2014 to 2020 – FMI Prospect

Chromatography resins are used in purification and separation of proteins and other bio-molecules in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, and environmental analysis. Chromatography resins are of three types, viz., synthetic, natural and inorganic media. Natural and synthetic resins are preferred over inorganic media. Chromatography resins are used in affinity, mixed-mode, ion-exchange, hydrophobic interaction and size exclusion techniques. In terms of revenues, Protein A resins accounted for the highest share of the market.

The main driver for the chromatography resins market is huge demand for monoclonal antibodies. Huge demand for monoclonal bodies is on account of the number of growing critical diseases resulting in these types of therapeutics to swiftly gain significance. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical are the leading end-users for chromatography resins and are likely to gain more importance in near future. Food manufacturing was second-largest end-user application for chromatography resins. Chromatography resins are also used in industrial applications, genetic engineering and drug recovery. However, presence of stringent regulations regarding manufacture and usage of this product is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the next few years. Research & development in chromatography resin for various applications is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-274

In technology terms, ion-exchange chromatography had the highest consumption in past few years. Though, affinity chromatography resins hold the key share of the revenue. This is mainly due to the higher selling costs associated with affinity resins. Demand for chromatography resins was highest in North America. However, there is huge demand for chromatography resins from Asia Pacific region due to the growing pharmaceutical industry, particularly in India, China and South Korea. Additionally, the emergence of CMOs and CROs is driving the chromatography resins market in Asia Pacific region. Europe is expected to show steady growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the chromatography resins market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Tosoh Corporation, Merck KGaA, Life Technologies Corporation and Pall Corporation among others.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product type and distribution channels.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-274