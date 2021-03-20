Clinical Trial Management System Market Outlook, Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Clinical Trial Management System Market was worth USD 0.45 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.31 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.56% during the forecast period. Clinical trial management alludes to the integration, collection and integration of clinical trial data. Long durations and huge costs related with clinical trials have provoked the requirement for enhancing the operational productivity of clinical trials. Accordingly the industry is reflecting expanding dependence on a wide range of IT empowered clinical trial management systems (CTMS) with a specific end goal to guarantee better administrative control on the trial runs. These systems allow the researchers to proficiently prepare for, plan, perform and report the clinical trials. CTMS is an online programming application which has the fundamental clinical work process forms installed in its activities. CTMS frameworks are employed to upgrade clinical research foundation through IT driven endeavor reconciliation that gives undertaking wide preliminary administration answer for the clinical research community.

Component Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Software section represented lion’s share of the overall industry in 2016 attributable to benefits provided by these parts to components oversee clinical trials data created by biotech and pharmaceutical organizations. In addition, accessibility of easy to use programming frameworks enables spare to time and quickens the launch of new products. Such factors are foreseen to push business development.

Delivery Mode Outlook and Trend Analysis

Web-based mode represented biggest income share in 2016 and will witness powerful development later on years inferable from its easy to use plan and useful adaptability. Expanding profitability, quicker data exchange and effective administration of clinical trials by these frameworks will quicken industry development. On-premise conveyance method of CTMS market will witness significant development over the gauge time frame. They give appealing answers for some vast pharma players and permits internal control of data security and data privacy.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Enterprise based CTMS represented dominant part of income share in 2016 and is assessed to follow a comparable pattern over the gauge time frame. Favorable circumstances provide by these frameworks incorporate speedier access to patient recruitment, subject data, improved protocol design, and data capture and exchange will empower industry development. Site based solutions will develop at a fast rate over the coming years. Increasing usage of such systems to little site or site organize empowering compelling budgetary administration, subject and visit administration, and in addition convention administration will encourage the development of the market.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical organizations held the biggest income share in 2016 and is anticipated to witness a comparable pattern in the upcoming years. This development is ascribed to expanding implementation of clinical trial management systems for new medications clinical trials. Developing demand for clinical trial solutions for track clinical progress and take quick and viable choices will encourage portion development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

U.S. will rule the general CTMS market in 2016 because of rising interest for overseeing expansive measure of clinical trial data by preliminary directors. Rising number of clinical trials combined with expanding subsidizing for clinical trials by different affiliations including NIH will cultivate interest for CTMS in the future. Moreover, existence of major providers of enterprise technology, for example, Oracle offering advanced trial management cloud solutions will heighten local development U.S. CTMS market.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Merge Healthcare (IBM Watson), MedNet Solutions Inc, Medidata Solutions, Omnicomm Systems, Forte Research Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL and DataTrak International Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented as follows-

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

