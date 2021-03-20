Concrete Block Making Machines Market Projected to be Resilient During 2028

Concrete Block Making Machines Market: Overview

Concrete block making machines are used for the production of concrete blocks that are used in residential buildings, commercial buildings and interior & exterior walls of buildings. In concrete block making machines, a feeder box is attached, which enables the easy feeding of material into the mould. Components, such as hydraulic pumps, vibratory platforms, and travellers, are used for the proactive production of concrete blocks. In the concrete block making machines market, manufacturers are keenly focused on the customisation of concrete blocks according to the demands of customers, which include an increase the production capacity of machines with low-cost investments. In the technology segment, the semi-automatic type of concrete block-making machines segment is projected to grow at a noteworthy growth rate owing to the rising demand for lightweight concrete blocks mainly from end-user industries. In the concrete block making machines market, large-scale players are collaborating with small-scale players to gain inorganic growth in the concrete block making machines market. In addition, manufacturers are also focusing on producing automatic interlock block making machines that can produce all types of blocks, bricks and pavers with the option of changing the moulds. These machines occupy a small area for installation.

Concrete Block Making Machines Market: Dynamics

Increase in the number of government construction projects, coupled with an increase in the number of multi-storey buildings across the globe, is projected to boost the demand for concrete block making machines over the forecast period. Moreover, growing public awareness pertaining to the usage of lightweight construction blocks and a rapid boom in the construction of commercial building for malls, offices and others is expected to ensure healthy growth in the demand for concrete block making machines over the forecast period. Furthermore, the beneficial features of concrete block making machines, i.e. optimal performance, reduce errors, and compact design, are also projected to make the adoption of concrete block making machines more lucrative for customers over the forecast period.

On the other hand, lack of resources for operating high-capacity concrete block making machines, such as the requirement of three-phase electricity supply that is not easily available in some concrete block manufacturing plants, is likely to hamper the sales of the concrete block making machines during the forecast period. Furthermore, an additional vibratory platform needs to be attached with concrete block making machines to move the finished blocks, which requires high initial cost as well as regular maintenance.

Concrete Block Making Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of operation, the concrete block making machines market can be segmented as:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

On the basis of production capacity, the concrete block making machines market can be segmented as:

Low capacity

Medium capacity

High capacity

On the basis of installation, the concrete block making machines market can be segment as:

Laying machines (Movable machines)

Stationary machines

On the basis of end user, the concrete block making machines market can be segmented as:

Residential building

Commercial building

Industrial building (Thermal power projects and others)

Concrete Block Making Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the concrete block making machines market owing to an increase in urbanisation and growth in the construction industry. The concrete block making machines market in India and China is expected to gain traction owing to the increasing demand for various shapes of concrete blocks such as solid building blocks and concrete erosion control blocks. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for concrete block making machines owing to the rising demand for designed and lightweight concrete blocks, mainly from single family houses. The concrete block making machines market in North America is projected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the construction of high-rise buildings and supportive government projects such as education and public buildings. The Middle East and Africa concrete block making machines market is also expected to gain significant traction owing to the rapid growth of the construction industry, mainly in Dubai and U.A.E., over the forecast period.

Concrete Block Making Machines Market: Key Participant

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the concrete block making machines market are:

HESS Group

Everon Impex

Chirag International

Reva Engineering Enterprises

Santhosh Engineering Works

Hanje Hydrotech

Hydraform International

ROMETA

Prem Industries

Shri Engineering Enterprises

