Construction in Peru Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023

The Peruvian construction industry registered growth of 2.4% and 4.5% in real terms in 2017 and 2018 respectively, following an average annual growth of -2.0% during 2014-2016.

The industry’s output value is expected to continue to expand over the forecast period (2019-2023), with investments in infrastructure, health, education, manufacturing and housing projects continuing to drive growth. Furthermore, rising construction permits in the country are expected to drive the industry’s forecast-period growth.

The industry’s output value is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.98% in real terms over the forecast period – up from -0.30% during the review period (2014-2018).

– GlobalData expects the residential construction market to account for 27.6% of the industry’s total value in 2023. Forecast-period growth is expected to be supported by government efforts to balance housing demand and supply through the construction of housing units. The government plans to build 150,000 social housing units across the country by 2022.

– Forecast-period growth in the industrial construction market will be driven by the government’s focus to increase the country’s copper production. The government plans to double the copper production by 2021, from 2.4 million tonnes in 2017 to 4.8 million by 2021. Accordingly, with an aim to attract PEN21.7 billion (US$6.7 billion) of capital investment in copper mining, the government is providing favourable environments for companies.

– GlobalData expects the infrastructure construction market to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 10.15% in nominal terms, driven by government’s plans to develop the country’s transport infrastructure. In the 2019 budget, the government allocated PEN12.0 billion (US$3.7 billion) for transport infrastructure projects, including projects to build national highways, community roads and repair damaged roads across the country.

– The energy and utilities construction market’s forecast-period growth will be driven by the government’s focus on renewable energy. The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s total energy mix from 2.7% in 2017 to 5.0% by 2022, and 15.0% by 2030. Accordingly, in March 2018, the government announced plans to build a 500.0MW-1.0GW solar power plant in the southern regions of Tacna, Arequipa and Cuzco.

– The total construction project pipeline in Peru – as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at PEN408.1 billion (US$126.1 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is relatively skewed towards early-stage projects, with 64.7% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-planning and planning stages as of February 2019.

