Cosmetic Packaging Market: Application, Types, Segmentation, Drivers, Key Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Key Innovators, Major Regions, and Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the global cosmetic packaging market was estimated as USD 22.52 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 33.98 Billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.35% over the forecast period, 2018-2025.

“Cosmetic Packaging Market”, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the cosmetic packaging market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Cosmetic packaging market is growing sector and has several stakeholders which include processors, raw material suppliers, cosmetic packaging manufacturers. The packaging is expected to play a major role in the extension and protection of the shelf life of cosmetics and further gaining consumer attention towards the project. Furthermore, rising demand for high tech packaging equipment is also projected to augment the industry demand for mature machinery.

Increasing men’s grooming sector along with women’s in the developing countries has driven the skin care and hair care industries with packaging depicting preferences and style, henceforth augmenting the cosmetic packaging industry. The rising diversity in the cosmetic products also inculcate male grooming products along with female products.

Consumer friendly, simple design that depicts the product brand image are expected to be key factors behind the industry growth. Cosmetic packaging plays a significant role in protecting the contents from outer environment and shelf life. Although, lack of cosmetics sales during economic downturn and volatile raw material price are few factor restraining the industry growth and major concerns of cosmetic packaging industries.

The report includes –

Segmentation- On the basis of material, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

• Glass

• Plastic

• Metal

• Other

On the basis of container type, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

• Tubes

• Jars

• Bottles

• Sachets

• Pumps & dispenser

• Other

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Hair care

• Nail care

• Skin care

• Makeup

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of cosmetic packaging market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in cosmetic packaging market by top manufacturers/players, with cosmetic packaging revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Albea Group, Amcor Ltd., Aptargroup Inc., Cosmopak U.S.A. LLC, HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Group, Rexam Plc, Silgan Holding Inc. and World Wide Packaging LLC.

