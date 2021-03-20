Demand from Consumer Space to Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market Growth

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market (Defense, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, Public Safety, and Other Verticals) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the market for head mounted displays is anticipated to witness upsurge, primarily contributed by the demand from consumer space.

According to the research study titled “Head Mounted Display (HMD) (Defense, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, Public Safety, and Other Verticals) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the introduction of wearable computing glasses has completely revolutionized the head mounted industry by expanding applications beyond the traditional aviation and tactical/ground segments.

Initially, head mounted display units were specifically positioned as defense avionics. Since human beings are not accustomed to wear or carry bulky things, the manufacturers including Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Kopin Corporation, eMagin Corporation, and Oculus VR LLC among others have come up with light-weight head mounted display prototypes. The development has enabled manufacturers to also position head mounted display as a consumer product. The advancements in display technologies and other capabilities including superior computer graphic interface and three dimensional view have made head mounted displays popular in the consumer space.

The use of HMDs in video gaming and other consumer applications (entertainment) has increased significantly in the recent years. The technological advancements resulting in improved features and capabilities including high definition 3D view, light weight, superior resolution, computational power, and internet connectivity provide consumers a hands free, large screen experience giving them a sensation of the real world. In addition, the invention of new optical designs such as waveguide eyepieces reduces the bulky display optics in front of the user’s eyes. This makes HMDs light in weight allowing wearer flexibility in head movement.

With the advent of virtual and augmented reality technologies, the head mounted display (HMD) market has gained significant traction in the consumer space. Low cost see-through technologies employed in the display units have resulted in greater use of HMDs in consumer augmented reality applications. Many HMD manufacturers have complemented their product line with the augmented reality prototypes. For instance, in 2012, Oculus introduced Oculus Rift; a head mounted display for video games and augmented reality simulations. Similarly, Canon has also introduced a new augmented reality based platform that use HMDs to realistically project virtual images on real world backgrounds.

