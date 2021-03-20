Digital Marketing Market In India And Top Key Players Are Adglobal360 India Private Limited, Ddb Mudra Private Limited

India is considered to be emerging as a digital outsourcing hub for diverse services including online advertising, social media and website design. Online advertisement and mobile advertisement form the two major chunks of digital marketing. Rising demand for digital marketing is spurred by the increased use of the 4G connections and smartphones along with a fast growing e-commerce business. There is a dearth of skilled professionals in this space, and sometimes it becomes very difficult for the companies to afford the technologies to enter into the digital space. Areas that help in accelerating the growth of the market include e-commerce, social marketing, content creation and management, search marketing, email marketing, analytics, and video production.

Government initiatives such as the digital India initiative has led to the increase in digital consumption in India, which has benefitted the various digital advertising agencies. Growth in internet penetration with an increase in the usage of smartphones, has led to the expansion of e-businesses, resulting in the rise of online shoppers. With the growing numbers of mobile applications and mobile platforms rich in new features, mobile ads are the newest and one of the most promising digital marketing formats today. These advertisements allow maximum consumer exposure due to the mounting number of mobile devices that people carry everywhere. Mobile social media apps or sites, third-party app stores, gaming apps, mobile-friendly educational sites and other apps are the most used platforms for mobile ads in India

Key growth factors

o Most of the Indian households own only one television at home, which has increased the use of smartphones and tablets, resulting in the emergence of over the top media players and has placed contents like live sports events, reality programs, movies, television series, etc. With the help of digital marketing, the e-players are able to convert social networking to market places. Rapid internet penetration and technological advancements have helped in the rapid evolution of the online education sector in India.

o In India, emergence of the e-commerce ecosystem has led to a successful proliferation of digital marketing revenue, which includes online travel and ticketing, online retail, online marketplace, online deals and classified online portals.

Threats and key players

o Low data speed and unstable connection together with low broadband penetration are still predominant in India. Lack of awareness about new technology, cost of technology and low computer literacy causes hindrance to the growth of the digital market in the rural areas.

o AdGlobal360 India Private Limited, DDB Mudra Private Limited, Dentsu Webchutney Private Limited, Grey Worldwide (India) Private Limited, Gozoop Online Private Limited and Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the digital marketing market in India.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the digital marketing industry in India

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the digital marketing market in India (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the digital marketing market in India

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

6. Key recent developments associated with the digital marketing market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the digital marketing market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the digital marketing market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Digital marketing market definition and structure

3.2. Digital marketing tools – overview

Chapter 4: India digital marketing market

1.1. Digital marketing market overview

1.2. Digital marketing market size and growth forecast – value-wise

4.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

Chapter 5: Key growth drivers of the market

Chapter 6: Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Chapter 7: Market trends

o Trending digital marketing processes and platforms

o Current trends impacting the digital marketing market in India

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

8.1. AdGlobal360 India Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products and services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographical segments

8.2. DDB Mudra Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products and services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographical segments

