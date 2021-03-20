Drug Eluting Stents Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 8,377.9 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Drug Eluting Stents Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global drug eluting stents market was valued at US$ 5,130.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 8,377.9 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.67 % from 2017 to 2025.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58866

Market Insights

The manufacturers actively involved in the production of drug eluting stents primarily focus on three important parameters which are; metal structure which is usually made of stainless steel or chromium cobalt alloy containing nickel which provides tensile strength and is non-leachable. The polymer which encapsulated the drug and controls its release at the site of implant to reduce local inflammation. The drug which is involved in the suppression of neointima hyperplasia.

The cardiac surgeons while selecting a stent to achieve precise placement consider the dimensions of stents such as correct stent length matching the length of lesion, stent diameter matching diameter of the artery and sufficient deployment of stent to ensure full expansion of stent against the arterial wall to prevent adverse events such as restenosis and blood clots.

The inherent features of micro porous surface stents such as faster drug eluting rate and, higher drug loading capacity of the nanoporous surfaces are responsible for the polymer free coating stents dominating the product segment. The polymer based coating stents are in demand due to extended therapeutic efficacy and its smooth surface inhibiting the formation of neointima hyperplasia at the site of implant.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58866

In the applications segment coronary heart disease highlights its prominent presence as the associated drivers contributing for its growth are the poor health conditions such as binge drinking and smoking, and the increased circulation of c reactive proteins. Peripheral artery diseases are on a rise as the patients suffering with type 2 diabetes are showing symptoms of erectile dysfunction, wounds having a poor healing rate, and claudication while walking.

North America has a strong foothold in the drug eluting stents market which are related to the drivers such as rising cardiac complications, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle. Asia Pacific will register an outstanding growth during the duration 2015-2025 owing to the competitive market created due to presence of existing and budding pharmaceutical companies manufacturing drug eluting stents.

The drug eluting stents market comprises of the major players which are Biotronik, Biosensors International Group, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Stentys, Medtronics Plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, Shandong JW Medical Systems and Lepu Medical Technology.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications such as heart attack and stroke.

Increasing public health awareness and enhanced government funding in establishing healthcare institutions with cardiac treatment centers

Supportive regulatory environment for drug eluting stents products

Browse the full report Drug Eluting Stents Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/drug-eluting-stents-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Credence Research Inc

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com