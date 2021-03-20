Edible and Soluble Films Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Edible and Soluble Films Market Overview

Life would be much easier if we do not have to open the packaging of food and consume it directly. This has been made possible by the development of edible and soluble films around 1960. These films are now getting popular in food packaging industry due to the manufacturing technology for edible and soluble films fallen to the point of being much economical than before. The edible and soluble films packaging need not be heated to get dissolved in water and thus increases its applicability for “on the go” food items and ready meals. Cereals, oat meals, ready teas and coffee, soups, sauces, gravies and much more applications are possible for edible and soluble films in the food industry. The edible and soluble films market is still in emerging state in various developed countries and projected to have a bright future ahead.

Edible and Soluble Films Market Dynamics

Conventional packaging needs to be unsealed first and then consume the product, while with the edible and soluble films packaging, the product along with the packaging is consumed by dissolving it in water. The packaging after being dissolved leaves no taste, color or odor in the food. This has greatly reduced the effort made by the consumer and has driven the market for edible and soluble films market. Just like tea bags, other food items like gravies or sauces can be used in accurate proportions for one time and keep the rest of the food sealed and protected. This also controls the contamination of the food and has encouraged the consumers to increase the demand for edible and soluble films packaging.

The film producers are also being benefited by this packaging due to the high volume of packaging is used for the same volume of product and that too for one time use. The only factor which has hampered the growth of the edible and soluble films market is the high volume of cellulose, starch or protein requirement as raw material and its production cost. Although, the manufacturing technology has enabled the production much economically but still not cheaper than paper or plastic packaging. The edible and soluble films market has the opportunity to grow due to developing the market for packaging and packaged food in the entire globe.

Edible and Soluble Films Market Key Players

Some of the key players of the edible and soluble films market are Tsukioka Co. Ltd.,Watson Inc.,MonoSol LLC,Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd.,Arrow Greentech Ltd.

