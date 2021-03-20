Flexible graphite Sheet Market Report on Segmentation, Competitive Analysis of Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Flexible Graphite Sheet market for 2018-2023.
Flexible graphite gaskets offer excellent sealing capabilities under extreme conditions with a longer life and less maintenance. They have proven to be a superior replacement for asbestos gaskets in a wide range of services.
Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Flexible Graphite Sheet will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flexible Graphite Sheet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Plain Graphite Sheet
- Stainless Steel Flexible Graphite Sheet
Segmentation by application:
- Automotive Gasketing
- General Industrial Packing
- Pasts for Semiconductor Equipment
- Corrosion Resistant Seals
- IT Industry
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Garlock
- GrafTech
- Teadit
- The Flexitallic Group
- Lamons
- Gasket Resources
- Xuzhou Jinxing Graphite Material Co.
- Toyo Tanso
- Gee Graphite Ltd
- Custom Gasket Mfg
- Mersen
- Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Flexible Graphite Sheet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Flexible Graphite Sheet market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- Focuses on the key global Flexible Graphite Sheet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Flexible Graphite Sheet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Flexible Graphite Sheet sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
