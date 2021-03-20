Global 3d Printing Market In Healthcare: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise NV, Arcam AB and ExOne Company

Description:

Digital data is transformed into the three-dimensional model through 3D printing. The object is formed layer by layer with the help of 3D printing material. The manufacturing industry has evolved with the advancement of 3D printing technique which helps in reducing the complexity of design and increase customization. Because of its inherent benefits and functional features, it is now being used in various products of medical and healthcare industry.

End User/ Technology:

Medical and surgical centers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms are the end users of this technology. The technologies that are being used in the market include stereolithography, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electron beam melting and laminated object manufacturing. On account of its wide application in the dental clinics, healthcare centers, and customized medical devices the Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) is leading the market. 3D printing is widely applicable for customized products related to hearing aids, prosthesis and contact lenses.

Market Dynamics:

Technological advancements, increased demand for accurate treatment and favorable investment are the main driving force for the growth of the sector. As per the current market scenario hospital and surgical centers are the highest revenue generator due to customization of medical procedures and reduction of risk in medical treatment. 3D printing also helps in saving time and energy while maintaining high manufacturing efficiency of medical devices. However, lack of awareness, high cost, insufficient trained professional and strong medical regulations are the main restraints for this market.

Market Segments:

3D printing in healthcare market can be segmented based on product, technology, and application. The product market can be subdivided into Syring based, Laser-based, inkjet-based and magnetic levitation. Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modelling are some of the technology used in the market. It has a wide application in biosensors, prosthetics and implants, tissue and organ generation etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

North America is the market leader followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing demand ensure North America’s leadership in 3D printing market in the healthcare industry. High purchasing power and disposable income in North America and Europe also ensure the market growth. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities.

Opportunities:

Currently, the market is dominated by FDM because of its versatile use in medical devices. Stereolithography is expected to witness lucrative growth due to its usage in building prototypes, master pattern, and production parts. Inkjet-based 3D printers will experience high growth on account of its wide application in tissue engineering and regenerative medicines.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise NV, Arcam AB, ExOne Company etc.

