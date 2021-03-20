Global Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects, Demand analysis, Leading Industries & Future Scenario

Global air deflector market is expected to register a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global air deflector market is expected to expand on the back of rising sales of passenger cars globally. Increasing number of vehicles on road is the major element which is propelling the demand for passenger car accessories such as air deflectors. The advancement in material technology has improved the durability and life span of passenger car accessories which in turn augmented the growth of accessories market such as air deflectors across all regions.

The passenger cars segment by vehicle type is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Growing sales of passenger cars in developing countries such as China, India, Mexico, and others are further expected to boost the demand for air deflector. Further, global automotive industry is booming on the account of urbanization and rising disposable income. This massive growth of automotive industry is fuelling the growth of air deflector for automotive market all over the globe.

The global air deflector market is segmented into material type such as acrylic, abs plastic and others. Among these segments, acrylic segment is expected to occupy the leading position in the market. The acrylic material air deflectors are available for almost every kind of vehicles such as SUV, Jeep and others. Acrylic air deflectors offer more aerodynamic advantages and to this there demand is considerably high across the globe. However, ABS plastic segment is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars

Demand for air deflector is mainly fuelled by increasing number of vehicles across the globe. Further, rising concerns amongst the consumers regarding comfort riding is escalating the adoption rate of air deflector. Additionally, swelled spending by consumers on vehicle looks and restyling is also a major factor driving the growth of market of air deflector across the globe.

Growing Aftermarket Sales

Automotive aftermarket is growing at a remarkable pace across all regions. Rising sales of replacement parts and others styling products through aftermarket is expected to foster the growth of air deflector market globally in near future. Apart from this, availability of air deflectors on online stores and their ease of installation are projected to enhance the growth of market in near future.

Although, fluctuations in prices of plastic composites and other materials used in manufacturing of air deflectors may hamper the growth of air deflector market in upcoming years.

The report titled “Global Air deflector Market: Global Future Outlook (2018-2027) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global air deflector market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Air Deflector Market which includes company profiling of Piedmont Plastics , Spoiler Factory, LUND INTERNATIONAL., HEKO, Hatcher Components, Peterburg Industrial & Design Co.,Ltd., DGA, FARAD group, Climair UK Ltd and Stampede Automotive Accessories. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global air deflector market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

