Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market to show strong growth to 2025

The global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report studies the global market size of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is a kind of Laryngoscope which combines video system to assist the traditional Laryngoscope operation. While traditional Laryngoscope operation requires training to be an experienced laryngoscopist and tracheal intubator, in case of video laryngoscopy (VL), even the novices can successfully do laryngoscopy and intubate the trachea.

The laryngoscope is composed of a handle that contains batteries and a blade that locks into place to provide light and visualization of the airway. There are laryngoscope handles and blades in a wide range of materials and features, including single patient use and reusable blades.

The demand for Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope has been growing in the past 5 years and the market is still promising. Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is expected to replace direct laryngoscope with the next few years.

The market of U.S. Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is relatively concentrated. Verathon and BD are the largest supplier with market share of 41% and 13% respectively in 2015. Other leading companies include Karl Storz, McGrath, Ambu, etc.

Although the market competition of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is fierce, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Verathon

BD

Medtronic

Karl Storz

Pentax-AWS

Ambu

Coopdech

Truphatek

IntuBrite

Market size by Product

Micro Hand Held Units

Larger Units

Market size by End User

Emergency Department

Operating Rooms

Rapid Response Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

