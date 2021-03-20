Global Evening Primrose Oil Market to show strong growth to 2025

Evening primrose oil is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose oil is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynaud’s syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogren’s syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia.

Global Evening Primrose Oil market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report studies the global market size of Evening Primrose Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Evening Primrose Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Evening Primrose Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In the past years, 2010 to 2014, the global production became a 7530 MT in 2014 with an increase of 30.87% compared to the production in 2010, but the production decreased in 2015. As the biggest evening primrose oil producing region, China contributed to the industry with a global production market share of 86.55%. China holds the most manufacturers in this field which are mainly located in Jilin and Liaoning Province. The two regions in China are abundant in evening primrose, which is usually the raw material for producing evening primrose oil. The other regions of Asia and North America are also manufacturing evening primrose oil regions.

Evening primrose oil is mainly consumed in the following regions: Asia, Europe, China and America. When it compared to other regions, America and EU seem special because there are less evening primrose oil companies there. They are mainly dependent on imports.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Evening Primrose Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Evening Primrose Oil include

Henry Lamotte

Connoils

Omeganz

Baxco

Plimon Group

Efamol

Sanmark

Jilin Shengji

Jilin Baili

Liaoning Jiashi

Hebei Xinqidian

Jilin Shangjia

Dalian Tianshan

Yuanhua Biotechnology

Pioneer Herb

Panjin Green Bio-tec

Shenzhen Kangerjian

Shanghai Yanxintang

Honsea

Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

Market Size Split by Type

Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 9%)

Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 10%)

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food and Health Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Evening Primrose Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Evening Primrose Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Evening Primrose Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Evening Primrose Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Evening Primrose Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Evening Primrose Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Evening Primrose Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

