Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers market was valued at USD 2.27billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.06billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025

The global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiersmarket was valued at USD 2.27billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.06billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Mycotoxins are harmful organisms that can cause damage to the feed. The major reasons for the formation of mycotoxins are bacteria and yeast used in manufacturing. The demand for binders and modifiers is expected to remain high over the forecast period as they increase the shelf life as well as protect the animal feed from foreign intrusion.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops

1.2 Rise in consumption of animal based products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low demand in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiersmarket is segmented on thelivestock, type, source, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Binders

1.1.1 Bentonite

1.1.2 Clay

1.1.3 Others

1.2 Modifiers

1.2.1 Yeast

1.2.2 Enzyme

1.2.3 Bacteria

1.2.4 Others

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Ruminants

2.2 Aquatic Animals

2.3 Poultry

2.4 Swine

2.5 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Organic

3.2 Inorganic

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows: IMPEXTRACO NV, Cargill, Novus International, BASF SE, Kemin, ADM, Chr. Hansen, Bayer AG, Perstorp Holding AB, Nutreco NV, Alltech, Novozymes A/S, Adisseo France SAS

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL FEED MYCOTOXIN BINDERS AND MODIFIERSMARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL FEED MYCOTOXIN BINDERS AND MODIFIERSMARKETOUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL FEED MYCOTOXIN BINDERS AND MODIFIERSMARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Binders

5.2.1 Bentonite

5.2.2 Clay

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Modifiers

5.3.1 Yeast

5.3.2 Enzyme

5.3.3 Bacteria

5.3.4 Others

6 GLOBAL FEED MYCOTOXIN BINDERS AND MODIFIERS MARKET, BY LIVESTOCK

6.1 Overview

6.2 Ruminants

6.3 Aquatic Animals

6.4 Poultry

6.5 Swine

6.6 Others

7 GLOBAL FEED MYCOTOXIN BINDERS AND MODIFIERS MARKET, BY SOURCE

7.1 Overview

7.2 Organic

7.3 Inorganic

8 GLOBAL FEED MYCOTOXIN BINDERS AND MODIFIERSMARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 EuropeRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia PacificRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

