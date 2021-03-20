Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis to 2022

Emergency situations such as terrorist attacks and earthquakes require immediate understanding and rapid institutional (governments, medicals responders) response to manage the ensuing chaos and prevent large scale damage. Intelligent emergency response systems leverage smart technology to fulfil this critical need efficiently. One practical function of such systems is the ability to send customized content (directions, survival guides, etc.) to a large set of audiences in a particular region.

Market dynamics

Rapid growth in industries and verticals (such as energy & power, mining, etc.) which house high-personnel and contain sensitive equipment and materials is a major driver for the IRSI market. Apart from new industrial growth, the modernization of existing plants and commercial buildings in line with new regulations and industry standards is also a major driving factor. These developments are particularly expected to increase the usage of sensors in IRSI solutions.

Market segmentation

The important components for Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure market are sensors which accounts for 40.31% share and then followed by Detectors and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC).

IRSI is applied and encompasses multiple sectors, such as Gas, Oil and Power, defence, Mining and others. Along with them defence is another major growth segment in this intelligent emergency response system market due to very high need to upgrade or replace obsolete emergency response systems.

Geographic Analysis

North America has the largest market share of 34.23% in 2014 followed by Europe in usage of Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems. United States, accounting for $9.38 billion in 2014, is the key region driving the North America IRSI market growth, owing to rising need for new standards and regulations to rejuvenate emergency response in the nations.

Shift in the focus of government towards advanced solutions with public-private partnerships and increasing penetration of advanced technological solutions in emergency situations is expected to drive Asia-Pacific region for the forecast period in increased usage of Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems.

Opportunity

Emergence of Decision Support System (DSS), which is a data-driven information system that assists in decision making, with new features and models is expected to change the market dynamics for IRSI market. Integration of DSS with core IRSI functionality helps institutions in taking rational decisions in times of emergencies.

Key players

Some of the key players are:

Honeywell

Bosch

Axis

Digital Acoustics

AtHoc Inc.

Everbridge Inc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

