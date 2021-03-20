Global Liquid Biopsy Market: By Products and Services, Type, Geographic, segmentation- Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report Description:

Global liquid biopsy market report gives comprehensive outlook on liquid biopsy products and services across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report on liquid biopsy market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of product & services type, biomarker type, sample type, application, analysis method, end user, and geographic regions. This report studies liquid biopsy market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, liquid biopsy market report includes new product introductions; regulatory scenario and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed liquid biopsy market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the liquid biopsy market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers, and healthcare service providers engaged in manufacturing, supply and usage of liquid biopsy products and services.

Competition Assessment

Key players profiles in the global Liquid Biopsy market include:

Biocept Inc. (U.S)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S)

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany)

Guardant Health, Inc. (U.S)

Janssen Diagnostics, LLC (U.S)

MDxHealth SA (U.S)

Myriad Genetics (U.S)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

RainDance Technologies, Inc. (U.S)

Roche (Switzerland)

Trovagene Inc. (U.S)

Players in liquid biopsy market are focusing on development and commercialization of late stage tests through investigative and observational studies to garner larger market revenue share in global liquid biopsy market

Key Findings of the Report:

Global liquid biopsy market expanding at 21.4% CAGR over 2018 to 2024 to reach market value of US$ 2345 Mn by 2024

Based on biomarker type, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) expected to emerge as larger revenue generating segment end of the forecast period owing to numerous late stage pipeline clinical trials for ctDNA

Blood samples are prominent source for liquid biopsy tests and accounted for larger market revenue share in 2017 expected to remain attractive over the forecast period

Players are focusing on developing technologically advanced tests to detect the biomarkers

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Products and Services

o Instruments

o Reagents

o Services and Software

By Biomarker Type

o Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

o Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

o Exosomes

o Others

By Sample Type

o Blood Samples

o Urine Samples

o Other Biofluid Samples

By Application

o Breast Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Gastrointestinal Cancer

o Leukemia

o Lung Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Other Cancers

By Analysis Method

o Multi – gene – parallel Analysis (NGS)

o Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

By End User

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

o North America

U.S

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

Israel

South Africa

