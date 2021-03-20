Global Makeup Brushes Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Makeup Brushes market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2170 million by 2024, from US$ 1330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Makeup Brushes business, shared in Chapter 3.

A makeup brush is a tool with bristles, used for the application of make up or face painting. The bristles could be made out of natural or synthetic materials, while the handle is usually made out of plastic or wood. When cosmetics are applied using the appropriate brush they blend better into the skin.

China is the largest producer due to the abundant raw materials, low labor cost, she take a market share of around 45% in 2017, the brushes produced in China has a lower price level, this made China’s revenue share in global declined to 37.4%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 25.6%, followed by North America with 20%. The developed countries have a high makeup penetration rate, for the developing countries, China market got a consumption market share of 31.1% due to the large population.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Makeup Brushes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

LVMH

l.f.

Paris Presents

Sigma Beauty

Avon

Amore Pacific

Chanel

Watsons

Zoeva

Chikuhodo

Hakuhodo

This study considers the Makeup Brushes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Natural Hair Brushes

Synthetic Hair Brushes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offline Sales

Online Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Makeup Brushes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Makeup Brushes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Makeup Brushes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Makeup Brushes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Makeup Brushes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

