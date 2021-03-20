Global Medical Device Complaint Management Opportunity, Size, Trends, Shares And Market Research Report 2019

Incorporating software helps organizations in maintaining better documentation. A multi-page electronic form ensures precise recording of complaint data along with reorganizing documentation into a simple process. This helps in maintaining transparency and improves decision-making related to customer complaints.

The major growth driver of the global medical device complaint management market in the future is the growing software usage for support the overall process of complaint management.

In 2018, the global Medical Device Complaint Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Device Complaint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Device Complaint Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MasterControl

Parexel International Corporation

SAS

Freyr

AssurX

Sparta Systems

Wipro

Biovia

IQVIA

Tata Consulting Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Complaints Log/Intake

Product Surveillance & Regulatory Compliance

Returned/Non-Returned Product Analysis

Resolve & Closure

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Device Complaint Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report at: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/medical-device-complaint-management-market

