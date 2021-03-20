Global Mushroom Packaging market is predicted to reach the expectation with prominent figure by 2027 at the CAGR 16.28%
Packaging is performing crucial role in each product life. Every new day when you buy a product it comes inside the packing of plastic, foils, films or in polystyrene. But now the era is transformed into natural, biodegradable packaging available in the market with the source called mushroom packaging.
Ecovative Design is the first company to innovate mushroom packaging in 2010. The packaging material is grown using fungi cultured on a medium of husks and biomass of different agricultural wastes such as rice, soy and cotton to be used as substrate to which the fungal mycelium is added. Throughout the growth cycle the mycelium secretes enzymes which decompose the waste to convert it into a structured and cohesive product that are not harmful to the environment like plastic polybags and films, plastic also create depletion in fossil fuel and also damages people health.
Mushroom Packing Market comprises of packaging material which is made up of agriculture waste and mushroom root that further reduces energy track with disinfecting technology. For instance, Ecovative succeeded in creating cost-effective mushroom packaging as compared to traditionally used Styrofoam (polystyrene) mushroom packaging.
Global Mushroom Packaging market is predicted to reach the expectation with prominent figure by 2027 at the CAGR 16.28%. The Base year is considered here is 2017 mushroom market report, and the forecast period is 2018-2027. The market of mushroom packaging is projected to reach at a notable valuation by the end of forecast period. The growth of the mushroom packaging market is driven by factors such as the necessity to safeguard the society as well as nearby areas that are rapidly evolving into threats; increasing consumer awareness and increasing adoption of sustainable and biodegradable packaging.
Market Segment
By End Use Industry
Electronic
Furniture
Wine Shipper
Glassware
Automotive
By Sales Channel
Offline
Online
By Application
Commercial
Retail
Household
By Region
Global Mushroom Packing market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Mounting sale of Mushroom Packing market across the globe gives a commendable impression about the people’s mind and their buying behavior. There is and increasing demand for ecofriendly and natural solutions among customers which has led to a requirement for innovative development of of ecofriendly and natural solutions to cater to this rising demand. Mushroom packaging is potable, convenient, ecofriendly and sustainable for future market growth. Handling and packaging is the main factor defining the market growth of the ecofriendly customer. It also can be used as the alternative of plastic bags and polypropylenes. In near future demand for mushroom packing will rise and leave a blameless impression.
Furthermore, new generation prefers innovative product packaging which would lead to positive impact on the mushroom packaging market in the future. Mushroom packaging is a prodigious option offered in the market which is easy to use and dispose. In addition, this packaging has extraordinary performance skillset as compared to other packaging methods and is projected to drive market growth in future. All these reasons are anticipated to augment the mushroom packaging market in future.
