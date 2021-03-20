Global Next Generation Ultrasound System Market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027 & Top Key Players Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Toshiba medical systems Cooperation

Next Generation Ultrasound Systems are developed and upcoming ultrasound system that is used to combine the imaging related to varieties of clinical segment. The global next generation ultrasound system market can be segmented on the basis of end-user. On the basis of end-user, it is further sub–segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostics laboratories and imaging centers. Hospitals sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment on the account of rising number of patients around the globe. The advancement in technology also enables better diagnosis of the patient and identification of disease.

The global next generation ultrasound system market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027. It is also anticipated to reach a significant market size on the account of the advancement in technology which enhances mobility and improves quality.

By region, North America is anticipated to lead the global next generation ultrasound market on the account of better availability of devices and enhanced specialty centers which offers better facility and easy diagnosis of the diseases. Asia-Pacific is expected to show remarkable growth on the account of the rising popularity of the devices in the region.

The next generation ultrasound systems are used in various clinics on the account of lack of radiation, non-invasive nature and ability to recognize the internal organs irrespective of sizes. These systems are widely used in various end user industries such as clinics, hospitals and diagnostics centers. The technology up gradation in order to develop tools that are cost effective, advent of USB ports, is driving the market growth of next generation ultrasound system.

The report titled “Next Generation Ultrasound Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global next generation ultrasound system market in terms of market segmentation by end-user and by region.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of the ultrasound system by the clinics and the advancement in technology are the major factors driving the market growth of the global next generation ultrasound systems market. Other factors that are expected to fuel the market growth of next generation ultrasound systems market includes increasing incidences of chronic diseases to the ageing population. Additionally, rising number of fetal injuries to women during pregnancy is augmenting the demand for next generation ultrasound system. According to U.S bureau of labor statistics there is an increase of 7% in total number of fetal cases 2016. The others features such as ease of use and crisp images are also responsible for increasing demand for the next generation ultrasound systems.

The factor that hinders the market growth of next generation ultrasound system is the complexity in handling of the devices in comparison to traditional ultrasound system.

Key Players

Siemens AG

GE Healthcare

Toshiba medical systems Cooperation

TELEMED Medical Systems

Esaote SpA

Medgyn Products, Inc.

VINNO Technology (Suzhou) Co,.Ltd

Teratech Corporation

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Carestream Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V

