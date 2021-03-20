Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size, Market Share, Future Market Insights, Growth, & Forecast 2017 to 2027 & Impressive CAGR around 11% during 2017-2027- Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The primary function of non-volatile memory is to store data and retrieve the data even after power shortage. It acts as a secondary storage device. Rising demand for the effective storage solutions which are expected to drive the market growth of non-volatile memory. The global non-volatile memory is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into electrically addressed, mechanically addressed, fram, zero-ram, nanobridge and molecular. Electrically addressed segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted period. Electrically addressed sub-segment is anticipated to grow at fastest rate on the account of continuous development in electronics industry. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into automotive application, enterprise storage, consumer electronic and healthcare monitoring and industrial.

Consumer electronics sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the continuous technological development which enables better storage devices .This in turn propels the demand for non-volatile memory. On the basis of end-use industries, it is sub-segmented into telecom & it, healthcare, automotive, energy & power and manufacturing industries.

The CAGR of Global Non-Volatile Memory Market is anticipated to be around 11% during 2017-2027. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to augment the demand for non-volatile memory in the upcoming years.

By region, Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global non-volatile memory market. The various factors attributed to its market growth are increasing income of population in the region which enables better spending of the population towards the consumer goods. The increasing manufacturing and shipment of the consumer goods is also expected to further strengthen the market growth in the region.

Market Size and Forecast

The global non-volatile memory market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 11% during 2017-2027. The growing demand for consumer wearable electronics and substitution of flash memory storage is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the non-volatile memory market.

By region, global non-volatile memory market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

By region, global non-volatile memory market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating region of the global non-volatile memory market. This is attributed to the increasing population coupled with the rising disposable income of the population. Moreover, high penetration of smartphone that utilizes non -volatile memory is expected to upsurge the overall non-volatile memory market during the predicted period. In Asia Pacific region countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to contribute significant market share in the forthcoming years.

Technological development is anticipated to boost the demand for non-volatile memory

The increasing penetration of high-performance smartphone that deploys non-volatile memory is expected to fuel the market growth of non -volatile memory. These smartphones uses the advanced processors and non-volatile memory in order to enable the faster transfer of data. Moreover, various companies operating in non-volatile memory market are continuously investing in technological up gradation by increasing the capacity of the storage devices. This indirectly drives the demand for the global non -volatile memory market during the predicted period.

The report titled “Non-Volatile Memory Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global non-volatile memory market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application type, by end-use and by region.

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Crossbar Inc.

Sandisk Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

SK Hynix, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Micron Technology Corporation

Adesto Technologies

Viking Technology

